Typeface Announces GA of its New Multimodal AI Content Hub, Expands into Video with TensorTour Acquisition

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Typeface, the generative AI platform for enterprise content creation, announced the general availability of its new Multimodal Content Hub, featuring significant advancements that make AI content workflows more accessible to all. The company also announced the acquisition of TensorTour, integrating their advanced AI algorithms, domain-specific models, and deep expertise in multimedia AI content, such as video, audio, and more. Typeface’s proprietary Blend AI, which already leverages top-tier AI platforms from OpenAI, Microsoft, Google Cloud, and more, is now broadening its partner ecosystem with new integrations across leading enterprise applications. This platform expansion and strategic acquisition mark a major step forward in advancing deeply specialized, multimodal AI workflows for widespread enterprise use.

“Enterprises are eager to adopt new mediums with generative AI that understand their unique brand, data, and industry. Our acquisition of TensorTour deepens our expertise in new storytelling mediums and domain-specific AI models and workflows. Coupled with the significant expansion of Typeface’s Hub and growing partner ecosystem, we’re investing in cutting-edge technology and world-class talent to stay at the forefront of AI innovation and to create entirely new, data-enriched content workflows integrated across the entire enterprise fabric,” said Abhay Parasnis, Founder and CEO at Typeface.

Strengthening the Typeface Hub for multimodal AI storytelling

Typeface emerged from stealth last year with Typeface Blend to transform various forms of media — text, images, and more — into unique brand narratives with generative AI. At its core lies the self-learning Typeface Graph, which fine-tunes best-in-class AI models to deeply understand each brand's data, brand elements, and digital assets. This innovative approach garnered strong traction among Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders. This next evolution is a Typeface Hub that not only strengthens its multimodal foundation, but also redefines the creator experience by making it more intuitive and brand-aware.

Latest innovations include:

Multimodal Blend: Typeface Blend, which allows businesses to translate their brand elements across various mediums into personalized AI content, now auto-extracts a brand's voice and tone from existing content and online channels.

Typeface Blend, which allows businesses to translate their brand elements across various mediums into personalized AI content, now auto-extracts a brand's voice and tone from existing content and online channels. Audiences: Brands can save global audience profiles within Typeface and integrate with customer data platforms to import predefined segments. Combined with their multimodal brand kit, employees can craft content that is consistently on-brand and audience-specific at scale.

Brands can save global audience profiles within Typeface and integrate with customer data platforms to import predefined segments. Combined with their multimodal brand kit, employees can craft content that is consistently on-brand and audience-specific at scale. Blend Copilot: This new AI creative assistant streamlines content creation and refinement. Moving beyond conventional prompt-driven processes, the Blend Copilot enables users to express their desired outcomes in natural language and receive tailored suggestions grounded in their brand’s unique content and data.

This new AI creative assistant streamlines content creation and refinement. Moving beyond conventional prompt-driven processes, the Blend Copilot enables users to express their desired outcomes in natural language and receive tailored suggestions grounded in their brand’s unique content and data. Magic Prompt: This feature transforms the complex task of writing prompts into a simple experience. Users can input basic text prompts, and Typeface auto-enriches the outputs using sophisticated image generation techniques.

This feature transforms the complex task of writing prompts into a simple experience. Users can input basic text prompts, and Typeface auto-enriches the outputs using sophisticated image generation techniques. Graph Search: Typeface instantly retrieves relevant images based on simple language queries, understanding image content beyond manual metadata tagging, to save user time and effort.

Typeface instantly retrieves relevant images based on simple language queries, understanding image content beyond manual metadata tagging, to save user time and effort. Feeds: Shifting from traditional one-off content creation, Feeds enable rapid, large-scale campaign generation from a single goal to accelerate content delivery across multiple platforms. Feeds leverages Typeface’s Blend Copilot experience to further refine AI-curated content.

Shifting from traditional one-off content creation, Feeds enable rapid, large-scale campaign generation from a single goal to accelerate content delivery across multiple platforms. Feeds leverages Typeface’s Blend Copilot experience to further refine AI-curated content. Safe: A deeper commitment to responsible AI with an enhanced feature set to detect and filter sensitive content, upholding high standards of content safety and brand integrity.

Advancing the next frontier of multimodal, domain-specific AI

Typeface announced the acquisition of TensorTour to accelerate its multimodal AI roadmap and invest in video and domain-specific AI workflows. This acquisition integrates TensorTour's advanced AI algorithms and models, specifically in eCommerce and marketing, along with their deep machine learning and AI expertise in creating multimedia AI content, such as video, audio, and 3D. TensorTour Founder and CEO Gaurav Sharma will join Typeface as the Head of AI Research and bring onboard his world-class team of AI experts. This team is well-known for their influential research in computer vision and machine learning, contributing to over 75 scholarly publications.

“Right from the beginning, there was a strong vision alignment, and it was clear that by joining forces, we can truly deliver category-defining AI solutions for our customers,” said Gaurav Sharma, Founder and CEO of TensorTour. “By merging TensorTour’s specialized AI data sets and models with Typeface's brand personalization and enterprise-scale, we can build a deep technological foundation tailored specifically for each enterprise and domain.”

Extending the partner ecosystem with Typeface Connect

The new Typeface Hub, built on top of Typeface Blend and Graph, unites personalized, multimodal AI with enterprise data and workflows to power a vast, interconnected partner ecosystem. By breaking down data silos, Typeface Connect allows customers and partners to integrate data-driven brand storytelling into the systems and applications they already trust and rely on.

Key offerings include:

Embed SDK to seamlessly integrate Typeface into industry-leading business and productivity applications and platforms.

to seamlessly integrate Typeface into industry-leading business and productivity applications and platforms. Open platform with APIs that enable organizations to seamlessly embed or extend Typeface’s AI-generated content and storytelling tools into their own systems and applications.

that enable organizations to seamlessly embed or extend Typeface’s AI-generated content and storytelling tools into their own systems and applications. A robust array of data and workflow connectors that will bring massive volumes of business and audience data from hundreds of applications directly into Typeface Graph. This will drive real-time integration of data into Typeface Graph while integrating Typeface’s personalized content within a diverse range of enterprise workflows.

Today, Typeface Connect already powers notable partner integrations, including:

Data platforms: Google Cloud BigQuery and ActionIQ

Google Cloud BigQuery and ActionIQ Business applications: Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights, and Sequoia People Platform

Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights, and Sequoia People Platform Productivity and collaboration: Microsoft Teams and Google Workspace

Typeface and ActionIQ, a leading enterprise customer data platform, today announced their partnership. This collaboration merges ActionIQ's in-depth audience and product insights with Typeface's personalized content engine, so companies can now tailor content precisely across all ActionIQ audience segments in one end-to-end workflow.

“ActionIQ's platform is making it easier for marketers to use their customer data and enhance customer experiences with its modern customer data stack. Our partnership with Typeface propels this mission forward, merging our audience insights with Typeface's brand and audience-personalized AI content to help businesses unlock 1:1 personalized customer experiences on a massive scale," said Nitay Joffe, Founder and CTO at ActionIQ.

Making GenAI mainstream for all enterprises

Typeface is excited to bring its customers the latest advancements in multimodal AI, specialized enterprise workflows, and rich partner integrations. The company is inviting all creators and businesses to try the latest innovations today. Join the company's webinar on February 8 to learn more on how your business can leverage Typeface for brand storytelling.

About Typeface

Typeface is the enterprise-grade generative AI platform to supercharge personalized content creation. By uniting content velocity with brand personalization and control, any enterprise can now create exceptional, on-brand content faster and easier than ever before. We provide industry-first self-serve solutions for complete lifecycle content development, so every employee can craft captivating content with ease, speed, and brand authenticity. For more information, please visit typeface.ai and follow @typefaceai on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.