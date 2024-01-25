Rapid Finance Announces Partnership With LoanPro to Provide Lending-as-a-Service to Small Businesses Across the U.S.

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rapid Enterprise, a division of Rapid Finance and an industry leader in delivering automated and scalable Lending-as-a-Service (LaaS) solutions to support the growth and success of small businesses, announced today that its cloud-native digital end-to-end loan origination software (LOS), Decisioneer, is now fully integrated with LoanPro’s API-first lending and credit platform, allowing for greater flexibility and customization for lenders.

Decisioneer serves as mission control for small business lending, providing a scalable, modular platform connecting lenders with real-time accounting, tax, Know Your Customer (KYC) and Know Your Business (KYB) data to both increase underwriting efficiency and reduce credit losses by spotting risk sooner. By simplifying the loan origination process and increasing efficiency, Decisioneer provides borrowers and lenders with a customized user experience with a significantly accelerated loan decisioning and underwriting process.

The integration with LoanPro’s API-first platform creates a seamless transition from loan origination to management and servicing to cultivate deeper borrower relationships. Decisioneer’s borrower portal and portfolio management module for loan officers and underwriters integrates directly with LoanPro’s lending platform, providing an ideal experience for front-office customers and back-office users throughout the application, onboarding and servicing processes.

Rapid Enterprise provides integrated LaaS solutions to its enterprise clients. Through this partnership, enterprise customers can leverage the Decisioneer LOS and LoanPro’s loan management and servicing platform to increase operational efficiency, simplify the loan lifecycle and create unique loan programs to meet the specific needs of their target customer segments.

“LoanPro is passionate about our mission of providing the platform to innovate the future of finance, and we’re certain that through our partnership with Rapid Enterprise, we’ll unlock greater innovation for small businesses,” said Rhett Roberts, Co-Founder and CEO of LoanPro. “We’re confident that Rapid Enterprise’s clients will see improvements in operational efficiency through LoanPro’s modern lending and credit platform.”

“LoanPro’s commitment to its customers and focus on driving financial innovation through their modern lending and credit platform make them an ideal partner for Rapid Enterprise,” said Will Tumulty, CEO of Rapid Finance. “Together, our organizations are leveraging the latest technology to help enterprises modernize their lending programs and provide them with the tools they need to grow and succeed.”

About LoanPro

LoanPro is the market-leading modern lending and credit platform enabling financial organizations to innovate quicker, driving increased loan volume while optimizing operational efficiency. Today, 600+ financial organizations use LoanPro to holistically uplevel their borrower, agent, and back-office experiences. LoanPro's mission of providing the platform to innovate the future of finance is currently enabled through its composable architecture, allowing lenders to enhance their origination, servicing, collections, and payments using the foundation of a modern lending core. To learn more visit loanpro.io.

About Rapid Finance/Rapid Enterprise

Since 2005, Rapid Finance has been supporting the growth and success of small businesses across the U.S. Powered by a thoughtful combination of technology, speed and deep industry expertise, the Rapid Enterprise business line provides Lending-as-a-Service solutions to enterprise clients. With modular, flexible and scalable financial solutions, Rapid Enterprise’s solutions are customized to our enterprise partners’ needs. Learn more at www.rapidfinance.com.