Levi Strauss & Co. Renews Commitment to the Bay Area With Proposed 10-Year Extension of Levi’s® Stadium Naming Rights and 49ers Partnership

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Levi Strauss & Co. (LS&Co.; NYSE: LEVI) and the San Francisco 49ers announced today a proposed 10-year extension to the naming rights for Levi’s® Stadium with the Santa Clara Stadium Authority and team sponsorship with the San Francisco 49ers, worth a combined $170 million, subject to approval by the Stadium Authority Board, expected on Tuesday, January 30. This extension will be among the largest in the National Football League and secures LS&Co. the naming rights for Levi’s® Stadium through the 2043 NFL season, reaffirming the parties’ commitment to the Bay Area as a world-renowned destination for sports and entertainment. LS&Co. will also be extending their sponsorship of the team, which includes digital content and merchandise collaborations, continuing this successful partnership.

Levi’s® Stadium has earned its status and reputation as a world-class, multi-use, publicly owned venue since opening in 2014, with events that have brought millions of visitors through its doors while also breaking NFL and sports viewership records. In addition to San Francisco 49ers football games, Levi’s® Stadium has hosted many of the world’s most attended live events, including Super Bowl 50, the College Football Playoff, Wrestlemania, NHL Stadium Series and concerts featuring artists such as Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and The Rolling Stones.

“Since first announcing the naming rights to Levi’s® Stadium in May of 2013, under the leadership of LS&Co. CEO, Chip Bergh, we have seen our partnership with the San Francisco 49ers deliver value to our Levi’s® brand, furthering its place at the center of culture, helping us to connect with new generations of fans through the unifying power of sport and music, and building on our legacy of community engagement with like-minded partners,” said Michelle Gass, president and incoming CEO at LS&Co. “Our brands are our greatest asset, and we will continue to invest in drivers of our long-term, sustainable growth. Today’s announcement underscores our confidence in this strategy, as well as in the continued opportunity to make an impact alongside values-led partners like the San Francisco 49ers organization and the City of Santa Clara.”

As part of LS&Co.’s commitment to giving back, the company will continue to partner with the 49ers and nonprofit organizations on initiatives that benefit the Bay Area community and build on the shared commitment to sustainability, with projects such as the 49ers EDU program, focused on water conservation, and the “Field of Jeans” installation, which demonstrated the importance of extending the life of the clothes we wear. Additionally, the 49ers organization is committing $200,000 in annual contributions as part of this agreement to projects benefitting the Santa Clara community and residents.

“Levi Strauss & Co. has deep roots in the San Francisco Bay Area, and we know the value that this iconic name brings to a world-class stadium that attracts hundreds of thousands of people annually,” said Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor. “This extension would solidify our partnership with LS&Co., showing that we have a shared commitment to make a positive impact on our community.”

“We’re thrilled to be extending our stadium and team partnerships with the Levi’s® brand. This season we’re proud to celebrate the success of our first 10 years as partners, and we look forward to our next 20 years together,” said Al Guido, President of the San Francisco 49ers. “The 49ers and Levi’s® are both iconic brands that are synonymous with the Bay Area, driven by a desire to serve this community. Levi’s® Stadium has been featured on the world stage numerous times and will continue to be the premier venue in the Bay Area for the coming decades. The success of the stadium is proof of how special the Bay Area is and the power of major events to bring positive economic impact, excitement and opportunity to this community.”

At the heart of Silicon Valley, Levi’s® Stadium represents the best and latest in major venue technologies that enhance the fan experience. Sustainability lay at the center of the design and construction of the stadium, which became the first NFL venue to earn a LEED Gold Certification that it still maintains today. Its state-of-the-art technology infrastructure gives visitors impeccable connectivity in every corner of the venue and enabled Levi’s® Stadium to be one of the first NFL venues to transition to entirely cashless concessions using modern point-of-sale systems. In an effort to continuously evolve as a premier venue, the stadium will undergo substantial additional renovations and re-investment in the coming years, beginning with an extensive suite remodel process following the current NFL season.

In 2026 Levi’s® Stadium will be a host venue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in addition to Super Bowl 60, which will be the second installment hosted at the stadium since its opening. Both events are expected to generate hundreds of millions of dollars in economic impact for the region and City of Santa Clara, as well as leave a lasting positive legacy for Bay Area sports fans.

Fans looking for more Levi's® Stadium content and news can visit levisstadium.com.

About Levi's® Stadium

Named Sports Facility of the Year for 2015 by Sports Business Journal, Levi's® Stadium is home to the San Francisco 49ers and serves as one of the world’s most technologically advanced and sustainable sports and entertainment venue. The $1.2 billion venue consists of 1.85 million square feet and 68,500 seats, including 175 luxury suites and 9,000 club seats, and was designed by HNTB and built by Turner/Devcon for the Santa Clara Stadium Authority. It is a multi-purpose facility with flexibility that has allowed it to host a wide range of events – including international soccer, college football, ice hockey, motorsports, concerts and various civic events – since opening in 2014. The venue is also expandable for major events such as 2026 FIFA World Cup, WrestleMania 31, Super Bowl 50 and the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Levi's® Stadium is owned by the Santa Clara Stadium Authority, a public joint powers authority established to provide for development and operation of Levi's® Stadium to ensure the stadium serves the goals of the City of Santa Clara. For more information, go to LevisStadium.com.

About the San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers, owned by Denise and John York, currently play in the NFC West division and have won five Super Bowl trophies, including Super Bowl XVI, XIX, XXIII, XXIV and XXIX. The franchise also has seven conference championships and 22 divisional championships and was the first major league professional sports team to be based in San Francisco over 75 years ago. Please visit 49ers.com and follow the 49ers on Facebook and Twitter @49ers.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's®, Dockers®, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.™, Denizen® and Beyond Yoga® brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites and a global footprint of approximately 3,200 brand-dedicated stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported 2022 net revenues were $6.2 billion. For more information, go to levistrauss.com/, and for financial news and announcements go to https://investors.levistrauss.com.

About the Santa Clara Stadium Authority

The Santa Clara Stadium Authority exists as a public body, separate and distinct from the City of Santa Clara, and was established to provide for the development and operation of Levi's® Stadium. The elected members of the City Council serve as the governing board for the Authority, with the Mayor serving as chair, the City Manager as the Executive Director, and the City Attorney as the Authority’s General Counsel. Levi’s® Stadium, the region’s premier sports and entertainment venue, is home to the San Francisco 49ers and future host site of Super Bowl LX and FIFA World Cup in 2026. For more information, visit SantaClaraCA.gov/StadiumAuthority

