AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company and Wawanesa Life Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company (Wawanesa Mutual). At the same time, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a” (Excellent) of Wawanesa Life Insurance Company (Wawanesa Life). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Both companies are domiciled in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

The ratings of Wawanesa Mutual reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM). Wawanesa Mutual maintains the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). The balance sheet strength is supported by improved operating earnings as a result of two consecutive years of reported underwriting gains. The stable outlooks reflect AM Best’s expectation that the rating fundamentals will remain unchanged in the intermediate term.

The ratings of Wawanesa Life reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate ERM. Wawanesa Life receives further rating enhancement given its strategic role in providing life, annuity, accident and sickness and disability insurance products to Wawanesa Mutual’s property/casualty client base and broker channel. Investment market volatility has impacted operating earnings throughout the most recent five-year period; however, investment losses were offset in 2022 by strong underwriting gains. The stable outlooks reflect AM Best’s expectation that operating results will contribute to policyholder surplus growth and that Wawanesa Life will continue to maintain its strategic importance to Wawanesa Mutual.

