Diligent and Manifest Climate Partner to Help Sustainability Professionals Measure Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Gain a Clear View of Climate Posture Using AI

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diligent, a leading GRC SaaS company, today announced its partnership with Manifest Climate, a leading AI-driven climate risk management platform, to bring organizations comprehensive solutions that support climate measurement, reporting and disclosure. The partnership builds on Diligent's ESG solution and board reporting dashboard that helps companies to automate data collection, analysis and reporting of greenhouse gas emissions. Now, combined with Manifest’s AI-powered climate assessment solution, companies can conduct gap analyses and peer benchmarking in real-time to align with regulation requirements and gain a clear view of how their climate data measures against standards and frameworks.

“Organizations are facing a plethora of new climate disclosure requirements – one of the latest being SB 261 and SB 253 out of California, which will require even broader reporting than the SEC’s pending proposal,” said Amanda Carty, SVP & Managing Director, Strategic Market Solutions at Diligent. “This partnership with Manifest Climate offers organizations the most holistic offering on the market to improve their climate action plan, from data collection and measurement all the way to publishing disclosures.”

Through the partnership, organizations can access industry-leading solutions to ensure their climate disclosures meet global requirements. Organizations can:

Automate auditable data collection and cleansing, analysis and reporting across over 2,000 fuels and business activities, including Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions.



Access 80 pre-built, audit-ready reports or customize their own reporting dashboards to reflect the needs of their business, providing executives and board members with visual storyboards for quick consumption.



Leverage AI to evaluate the alignment of climate disclosures and management across multiple standards and frameworks, and benchmark against peers and industry leaders.



Uncover gaps and opportunities in disclosures and climate management, and access best-practice examples and data-driven action items to advance their climate disclosures.

“As the climate disclosure landscape evolves, organizations are struggling to keep up with changing investor and regulator demands,” said Laura Zizzo, co-founder and CEO of Manifest Climate. “Technology gives sustainability teams the power to deliver and execute an effective climate plan and move their companies toward achieving net-zero targets, while saving time and reducing costs. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Diligent to provide our customers with holistic solutions to collect, measure, report and disclose on climate data.”

Diligent ESG delivers 167% return on investment, including 60 - 80% time savings when collecting, validating and sharing emissions data, and 50% reduction in auditing costs related to emissions reporting, according to a Total Economic Impact™ of Diligent ESG report conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Diligent. Learn more about how Diligent and Manifest Climate have partnered to help organizations manage climate-related financial risk here.

About Diligent

Diligent is the leading GRC SaaS company, empowering more than 1 million users and 700,000 board members and leaders to make better decisions, faster. The Diligent One Platform helps organizations connect their entire GRC practice — including governance, risk, compliance, audit and ESG — to bring clarity to complex risk, stay ahead of regulatory changes and deliver impactful insights, in one consolidated view. Learn more at diligent.com.

About Manifest Climate

Manifest Climate is a leading AI-driven climate risk management platform that provides management teams with climate-related insights, analytics and recommendations to accelerate climate strategies and disclosures. Manifest Climate’s software leverages our deep climate expertise with best-in-class technology to provide rapid gap analysis against leading reporting frameworks and benchmarks market intelligence from peers and sector leaders. We leverage the power of data to provide customized guidance and action plans, supporting climate-related workflows across organizations. Learn more at manifestclimate.com.