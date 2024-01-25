Charter Communications Joins the Automotive Edge Computing Consortium

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC) today announced that Charter Communications, Inc., a leading broadband connectivity company, has joined as a member. The AECC is a non-profit consortium of cross-industry players working to drive best practices for the coming vehicle and computing convergence.

As a member of the Consortium, Charter will collaborate with AECC members to evaluate the work being done by wireless network operators, automotive manufacturers, cloud providers and other related bodies and communities to ensure that new technologies and standards meet the future needs of the automotive industry. Specifically, Charter will help the AECC solve for the increasing high-bandwidth, high-speed connectivity demands of connected vehicles.

“Connected vehicle services, such as intelligent driving and high-definition mapping, will require the ecosystem to efficiently process and deliver increasingly high volumes of data. As an AECC member, Charter will work with the organization’s global member base to identify more efficient ways to support the high-volume data and intelligent services that will be required to realize the full potential of connected vehicles," said Gary Koerper, Senior Vice President, Emerging Tech Innovation, Charter.

The AECC accelerates the development of connected vehicle best practices and new use cases by sharing relevant findings, requirements and technology solutions with industry standards organizations. The AECC’s vision is to create a new era where connected vehicles use high-volume data to help improve safety, sustainability, reliability and the driving experience.

"We're very pleased to welcome Charter to the Automotive Edge Computing,” said the AECC Board of Directors in a joint statement. "Charter has the technology and experience to make an invaluable contribution to AECC’s work, as we collaborate on solutions for the next generation of the connected vehicle."

About the AECC

The Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC) is an association of cross-industry, global leaders working to explore the rapidly evolving and significant data and communications needs involved in instrumenting billions of vehicles worldwide. The AECC’s goal is to find more efficient ways to support distributed computing and infrastructure network architectures to support the high-volume data needed for intelligent vehicle services. The AECC’s members are key players in the automotive, high-speed mobile network, edge computing, wireless technology, distributed computing and artificial intelligence markets. For more information about the AECC and its membership benefits, please visit https://aecc.org/.