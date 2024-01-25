Laser Photonics Receives Order From Karavan Trailers for Its CleanTech Laser Cleaning System

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC), a leading global developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, announced today that it received an order from Karavan Trailers for its CleanTech LPC-1500-CTHD laser cleaning system.

“The laser cleaning system purchased by Karavan Trailers was a perfect fit for their high volume facility that produces trailers for the utility, marine and industrial market sectors,” commented Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. “We are excited to work with this company whose unparalleled expertise has earned the trailer manufacturer a Supplier of Choice status with the No. 1 ranked boat and personal watercraft manufacturers and the No. 1 home improvement retailer in the country.”

Karavan Trailers chose to incorporate Laser Photonics’ CleanTech LPC-1500-CTHD system into its existing process for raw material preparation. The machinery will be utilized alongside the trailer industry’s most extensive array of modern production equipment. All of the equipment, which includes multiple types of lasers, robotic welders and powder coating assets, is fully utilized in Karavan’s Wisconsin plant, converting raw materials into the top-ranked trailers on the market.

The CleanTech laser cleaning system provided a non-abrasive, eco-friendly, cost-effective and operator-safe solution that, when implemented in their operations, was guaranteed to streamline production and reduce maintenance requirements.

For more information about the CleanTech line of laser cleaning systems, please visit https://www.cleantechlaser.com/ or contact our sales department at fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.

CleanTech Handheld LPC-1500-CTHD

The CleanTech LPC-1500-CTHD by Laser Photonics is a portable 1500W handheld laser that is the perfect tool for laser cleaning, roughing, surface preparation and finishing across a wide variety of surfaces like iron, steel, aluminum and more. This handheld laser cleaning system utilizes the latest class IV fiber laser technology to provide superior results while being safer and more eco-friendly when compared to traditional abrasive cleaning methods.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.