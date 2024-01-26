CTL Partners With Orange EV on DOT Electric Yard Trucks

ROSELAND, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commercial Trailer Leasing, Inc. (CTL) announces a partnership with Orange EV to deploy pure-electric and zero-emission, DOT-compliant yard trucks throughout the United States. The Orange EV yard trucks along with their paired, onsite charging cabinets will be under lease with various customers within the food distribution and logistics industry segments.

The e-TRIEVER® yard trucks have an 81,000 lb. GCWR, handling some of the harshest conditions and heaviest duty cycles in the United States with a functional environmental temperature range of -40 F° to 120 F°. Orange EV has multiple solutions that are successfully meeting zero emissions standards without sacrificing size and speed. The e-TRIEVER 4x2 has a standard 122-inch wheelbase and 98-99% average uptime.

Replacing diesel yard trucks with pure-electric e-TRIEVER trucks is a proven method to meet or exceed company sustainability goals while also reducing driver fatigue, safety incidents, and driver turnover. Drivers enjoy near-instant heating in the winter and a cooler cab environment in the summer, with zero diesel emissions and reduced vibration and maintenance.

“Continuing to support fleets across numerous industry verticals in their zero-emission goals remain paramount as we grow our leasing offerings within this asset class,” said Corey Eisen, Vice President of CTL. “Orange EV have established themselves as the leader within the electric yard truck space, and we are excited to partner with them to fulfill our growing customer demand in electric vehicle (EV) transportation.”

"We are proud to partner with CTL, a company committed to helping its customers not only meet and exceed their sustainability goals, but also reduce operating costs and provide a safer and cleaner working environment,” said Kurt Neutgens, President and CTO of Orange EV.

The CTL and Orange EV partnership in electrifying the terminal truck industry has emphasized not just environmental benefits but operational efficiencies and cost savings. Fleets have seen savings from $20,000 – $90,000 per truck annually from fuel cost reduction, emissions control elimination, and powertrain and brake maintenance savings. Cutting down on downtime can be the greatest savings experienced by Orange EV operators, but additional savings come from operator turnover costs that are decreased due to the safer working environments that EV yard trucks provide.

Whether trucks are purchased, leased, or rented, Orange EV provides a turnkey solution including trucks, telematics, chargers, and onsite training. Service is provided onsite by Orange EV service technicians.

About Commercial Trailer Leasing:

Founded in 1964 by the Eisen and Gottsegen families, Commercial Trailer Leasing, Inc. is a full-service trailer lessor, providing the most reliable and quality leasing and service programs throughout the nation. CTL’s suite of services includes 24/7 emergency roadside assistance, fleet tracking and refrigeration telematics. CTL recently completed a merger with Star Leasing Company, North East Trailer Services (NETS), and Cooling Concepts to create one of the largest full-service trailer lessors in the United States. Together, these companies have a combined fleet size of 55,000 trailers with over 30 locations across the United States. For more information, visit www.ctleasing.com.

About Orange EV:

Orange EV, headquartered in Kansas City, KS, is the leading equipment manufacturer of heavy-duty, all-electric terminal trucks. Orange EV has been building new and re-powered terminal trucks since 2015 and was the nation's first manufacturer to commercially deploy and scale 100% electric, Class 8 vehicles. Drivers and management prefer Orange EV’s purpose-built, zero-emission terminal trucks because they are safer, more reliable, and provide significant cost savings. Orange EV yard vehicles also meet the most rigorous duty cycles and 24/7 shift schedules. Today, Orange EV's trucks are used by more than 230 fleets across 36 states, Canada, and the Caribbean and have surpassed 12.8 million miles and 4.4 million hours of operation. For more information, please visit www.orangeev.com.