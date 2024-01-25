Modular Devices Invests In Flow Cleanrooms & Supply and Technical Air Products

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modular Devices (www.modulardevices.com | www.portable-cleanroom.com), a leading provider of mobile and modular cleanroom solutions and medical imaging equipment labs, and portfolio company of O2 Investment Partners (www.o2investment.com), announced today that it has partnered with Flow Cleanrooms (www.flowcleanrooms.com) and Technical Air Products (www.technicalairproducts.com).

Dustin Deckrow, President of Flow Cleanrooms, commented, “The partnership with Modular Devices came at an opportune time as we are looking to rapidly expand our operations to better serve our customers. We are excited to leverage Modular’s engineering and assembly expertise to offer new products and services in our markets.”

Jace Morgan, President of Technical Air Products, stated, “The investment from Modular Devices and O2 Investment Partners will enable us to ramp up our manufacturing capabilities and increase inventory to enhance our customer and dealer relationships. There are other strategic opportunities we will continue to explore, and we are excited to see what the future holds.”

Mark Koers, CEO of Modular Devices, noted, “The addition of Flow and TAP significantly increases Modular Devices’ cleanroom product and service offering. The combined enterprise will now offer our customers a full range of cleanrooms, consumables, and equipment including modular/portable, hardwall, rigidwall, and softwall cleanrooms. Partnering with two best-in-class cleanroom companies further fortifies Modular Devices’ position within the market and positions the Company for continued growth.”

Pat Corden of O2 Investment Partners, added, “We are excited about the investment to bring together three outstanding companies focused on providing cleanroom solutions. The addition of Flow and TAP marks the second and third investment for Modular Devices in 2023 and the fourth investment since 2022. We look forward to continuing our exponential expansion throughout 2024 and beyond.”

About Modular Devices

Founded in 1987, Modular Devices (“Modular” or the “Company”) is a leading provider of mobile and modular cleanroom solutions and medical imaging equipment labs throughout the United States. The Company’s cleanroom division serves a wide-range of life science end-markets (cell and gene therapy, tissue harvesting, pharmacy compounding and biotechnology) as well as other markets (semiconductors) by providing standard and customized pre-certified ISO and USP compliant units for lease and for sale. All cleanroom expertise is in-house including architects, engineers, construction disciplines, and cleanroom experts. Modular’s medical imaging solutions offer various imaging modalities through short- and long-term leases to healthcare systems of all sizes. Modular is the only company offering modular cath labs as a stock-standard product available for rent. Modular is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN. Additional information is available at www.modulardevices.com | www.portable-cleanroom.com.

About Flow Cleanrooms & Supply

Flow Cleanrooms & Supply (“Flow” or “Flow Cleanrooms”) is a leading cleanroom provider helping customers through the entire process from initial design and engineering to final installation. Flow provides expertise and service for every aspect of a cleanroom including hardwall, rigidwall, and softwall cleanrooms as well as cleanroom consumables. Flow is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI. Additional information is available at www.flowcleanrooms.com.

About Technical Air Products

Technical Air Products (“TAP”) is a premier manufacturer of modular softwall and rigidwall cleanrooms, as well as complementary cleanroom components and accessories. For more than 30 years, TAP has successfully offered quality products at competitive prices while being a customer-first organization. TAP is headquartered in Belmont, MI. Additional information is available at www.technicalairproducts.com.

About O2 Investment Partners

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to acquire majority interests in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership and alignment of interest with management. Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com.