rf IDEAS’ Tod Besse Earns ChromeOS Technical Leadership Recognition

rf IDEAS, a global manufacturer of WAVE ID® credential readers, is excited to announce that it has partnered with Google to co-develop the first ChromeOS compatible ID badge smart card readers. For his commitment to excellence and joint development in the Works With Chromebook program, rf IDEAS' Tod Besse has earned the ChromeOS Technical Leadership Recognition. This collaboration is set to streamline logical access and user authentication using state-of-the-art RFID technology for enterprise, education, and healthcare organizations that leverage devices equipped with ChromeOS.

“We’re proud to partner with such a technical leader in this field, one who was one of the first to join Works With Chromebook when we launched our enterprise segment. rf IDEAS has been steadfast since the beginning and continues to be an incredible partner on bringing ChromeOS to more enterprises,” commented Mike Budelli, ChromeOS Business Development Manager.

“By leveraging employee ID badges for logical access, we are empowering enterprises to operate in a world of trusted identity,” commented Tod Besse, Senior Vice President Global Sales at rf IDEAS. “Collaborating with Google on a WebSDK solution enables ChromeOS users with secure, efficient, and compliant authentication.”

About ChromeOS

ChromeOS is a cloud-first solution built to support modern workforces. Cloud profiles, regular background updates, and access to popular productivity and video conferencing apps help employees work effectively from anywhere. Lower total cost of ownership, multiple layers of security, and ease of management free IT to have more impact. With updates every four weeks that happen in the background, devices stay up to date and secure without causing employee downtime. ChromeOS keeps modern workers connected and productive, whether they’re a frontline worker or knowledge worker, in office or remote.

About rf IDEAS

rf IDEAS, Inc. stands as a vanguard in the arena of logical access solutions, serving diverse sectors including healthcare, manufacturing, finance, government, education, and enterprise. The company's globally trusted WAVE ID readers come from robust alliances with leading identity and access management providers. These readers facilitate innovative solutions for single sign-on, secure printing, time and attendance, visitor management, and mobile authentication, and are compatible with nearly all physical and mobile credentials worldwide.