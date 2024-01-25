WellTheory Launches Autoimmune Care to Maven Clinic Workforce

ATHERTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WellTheory, a first-of-its-kind virtual solution for the 50 million Americans suffering with autoimmune disease, today announced its first employer partnership with Maven Clinic, the world's largest virtual clinic for women's and family health. Beginning today, Maven Clinic employees now have free access to WellTheory’s platform that offers evidence-based nutrition and lifestyle coaching to reduce autoimmune symptoms.

There are more than 100 different autoimmune and inflammatory conditions that exist, and they affect 15 percent of the workforce with 78 percent of full-time workers reporting that their job performance has suffered as a result. Autoimmune diseases disproportionately impact women and minorities, with 80 percent of autoimmune patients being women and certain conditions that are 16 times more common in women.

That’s why Maven employees now have free access to WellTheory’s research-backed program that is designed to address the underlying causes of autoimmunity and treat the whole person. Through the platform, Maven employees can receive comprehensive care no matter where they are in their autoimmune journey, including:

A Collaborative Care Team: Employees partner with a dedicated care team of autoimmune experts, including licensed registered dietitians, board-certified health coaches, and care coordinators who specialize in autoimmune disease, bridging gaps between doctor visits to improve long-term health outcomes.

Tailored 360-degree Care: WellTheory's whole-person approach addresses the key factors that determine 80% of an employee's health—personalized nutrition, sleep hygiene, stress management, movement, and daily habits—to improve quality of life long-term and reduce reliance on costly medical interventions.

High-Touch Ongoing Guidance: Employees receive access to live 1:1 video sessions and unlimited messaging with WellTheory's expert Care Team for longitudinal care. WellTheory also empowers employees in between their live touchpoints with customized nutritional resources, interactive educational content and expert-led masterclasses, and curated community support accessed through their all-in-one app.

"At Maven, we strive to deliver holistic, personalized care both in our product, and to the team building that product,” said Kate Muzzatti, Chief People Officer of Maven Clinic. “We’re looking forward to offering WellTheory as a benefit to all of our employees, ensuring no Maven has to navigate their autoimmune disease alone.”

“I was only 25-years-old when I was bedridden due to my autoimmune disease – suffering from debilitating symptoms that left me unable to work when I should have been in the prime of my career. That’s why offering employers like Maven Clinic access to WellTheory is a deeply personal pursuit,” said Ellen Rudolph, co-founder and CEO of WellTheory. “Autoimmune diseases have been statistically proven to be a women's health crisis, and I couldn't think of a better partner than Kate and Maven who understand the gravity of this growing epidemic and share our mission to provide high-quality care to a population who desperately needs it.”

This news comes on the heels of WellTheory officially launching its enterprise solution in October. The solution is designed to partner with employers and payers to offer autoimmune care – a top cost driver for both parties that often flies under the radar within the workplace and in claims data.

WellTheory is a virtual care platform reversing the autoimmune epidemic by filling the gaps left behind in traditional healthcare. WellTheory offers a research-backed proprietary program that addresses the root cause of autoimmunity and treats the whole person with the aim to reduce symptoms, improve quality of life, and lower costs. WellTheory’s platform centers around evidence-based, high-touch care led by an interdisciplinary team of autoimmune experts, including licensed registered dietitians and board-certified health coaches. It’s an anti-symptom-masking model that goes beyond the pill, built by autoimmune patients and validated by decades of clinical research.