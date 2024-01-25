Reliant Teams Up with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers for a Multi-Year Partnership

Reliant and the RGV Vipers will work together on unique fan experiences throughout the season, including an upcoming T-shirt giveaway at the January 26th game at Bert Ogden Arena. (Photo: Business Wire)

EDINBURG, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reliant is teaming up with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers as the official energy provider. The multi-year partnership will deepen ties and support Reliant’s growing involvement within the Rio Grande Valley community.

Four-time champions of the NBA G League and affiliate team of the Houston Rockets, the RGV Vipers kicked off their most recent season in late 2023 and have been a force to reckon with since the season’s start. Playing home games at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas, the team continues to be a source of pride for the RGV community.

“We are honored to partner with Reliant for this season and many more to come as the official energy provider of the Vipers,” said Rene Borrego, President of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. “This is an exciting development for not only the team but also our fans. We are incredibly grateful for the support of businesses in our community. We look forward to the fun and unique experiences that, thanks to Reliant, are in store for our fans during the remainder of the season!”

Reliant is the electricity provider Texans trust, offering a variety of plans to meet customers’ unique needs and a range of energy management tools, including a best-in-class app. Reliant is nationally recognized for outstanding customer service and known for being committed to the communities they serve. Reliant teamed up with the RGV Vipers to further expand its engagement in the community following on years of support for a variety of organizations and non-profits in the Rio Grande Valley.

“There are many things that make the Rio Grande Valley special, including the rich cultural heritage and a deep love for local sports,” said Leanne Schneider, Director of Community Relations, Reliant. “At Reliant, we focus on supporting organizations important to the communities we serve, making RGV Vipers the perfect partner as we continue to build and expand meaningful relationships and make a positive impact in the valley.”

Reliant and the RGV Vipers will work together on unique fan experiences throughout the season, including an upcoming T-shirt giveaway at the January 26th game at Bert Ogden Arena. To get in on the fun, check out season and single game tickets available on rgvipers.com. To learn more about Reliant, visit reliant.com.

About Reliant, an NRG company

Reliant makes power personal - that's why homes and businesses trust Reliant not only as a provider of electricity, but also as a pillar of support in the communities we serve. From a best-in-class app to breakthrough innovations, Reliant is recognized nationally for outstanding customer service and as a leader in the evolving energy space with offerings that span from EV solutions to solar insights to smart home experiences. As part of NRG Energy, Inc., a Fortune 500 energy and home services company, our purpose is to power a brighter future together, one that is safe, smart, and sustainable. For more information about Reliant, visit reliant.com and connect with Reliant on Facebook at facebook.com/reliantenergy and X or Instagram @reliantenergy. PUCT Certificate #10007.

About the RGV Vipers and NBA G League

The four-time champion Rio Grande Valley Vipers are the NBA G League affiliate of the NBA Houston Rockets. The Vipers won the NBA G League Championship in 2010, 2013, 2019 and 2022. In 2013, the Vipers were also named the NBA G League Development Champions, which recognized the team that best embodies the NBA G League’s goals of developing NBA-caliber basketball talent via call-ups and assignments. The NBA’s official minor league, the NBA G League prepares players, coaches, officials, training and front-office staff for the NBA while acting as the league’s research and development laboratory. Featuring 31 teams, 29 with direct affiliations to NBA franchises for 2023-24, the league offers elite professional basketball at an affordable price in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. 55 percent of all players on end-of-season 2022-23 NBA rosters boasted NBA G League experience. In fostering the league’s connection to the community, its teams, players and staff promote health and wellness, support local needs and interests, and assist in educational development through NBA Cares programs.