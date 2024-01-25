AM Best Places Credit Ratings of VR Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s Insurance Subsidiaries Under Review With Negative Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb” (Good) of National Security Fire and Casualty Company (NSFC). AM Best also has placed under review with negative implications the FSR of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term ICR of “bbb-” (Good) of NSFC’s wholly owned subsidiary, Omega One Insurance Company, Inc. (Omega). In addition, AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the FSR of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term ICR of “bbb” (Good) of NSFC’s affiliated life/health insurer, National Security Insurance Company (NSIC). All companies are domiciled in Elba, AL and are subsidiaries of VR Insurance Holdings, Inc.

The Credit Ratings (ratings) of National Security Group’s members, NSFC and Omega, as well as the ratings of NSIC have been placed under review with negative implications following the announcement that it will be acquired by PhenixFin, a publicly traded asset management group. The under review with negative implications reflects the need for AM Best to fully assess the business strategy, financial, and operational impacts on the group as a result of the proposed acquisition. The ratings will remain under review until the transaction closes and AM Best has reviewed the group’s strategy and capitalization plans. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory review and approval, which is anticipated to be completed in the second quarter of 2024.

