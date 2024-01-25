KBFG Securities America Inc. Selects the Sterling Trading Tech Order Management System to Expand Access into US Equities Including 24x5 Trading via Blue Ocean Technologies

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sterling Trading Tech (STT), a leading provider of trading technology including a proprietary order management system, a risk and margin system, and trading platforms for the capital markets worldwide, is pleased to announce a significant benchmark in its international growth by offering the STT order management system to KBFG Securities America Inc.

This partnership underscores STT's commitment to serving as a true technology partner to clients who are looking for a reliable OMS to streamline their operations and increase efficiency. KBFG will leverage STT's high-performance order management system to offer U.S. equities and access to Blue Ocean ATS trading to their clients.

STT’s OMS offers real-time balances and positions, advanced margin methodologies, customizable risk controls, and broad reporting capabilities, enabling seamless trading experiences for its international user base. Additionally, one of the key components for KBFG includes Blue Ocean ATS and the 24 x 5 trading model. This after-hours trading capability aligned perfectly with KBFG's vision for 2024, which focuses on offering their clients the ability to trade U.S. Equities, enhancing their competitive edge.

Said Eric Lee, President of KBFG Securities America Inc., "One of our strategic goals for 2024 as a firm was to offer our international user base the ability to trade US Equities 24 x 5 through our existing banking platform. Sterling offered the API infrastructure and Order Management System to seamlessly integrate to make this possible, which led to a much faster time to market."

Andrew Actman, Sterling Trading Tech’s Managing Director of Business Development, further emphasized the significance of the partnership adding, "Our OMS solution offers international firms just like KBFG infrastructure capability to trading the U.S. markets. Additionally, our advanced order queuing in the OMS allows traders to place orders at any time and receive international orders in real-time outside of U.S. trading hours.”

About Sterling Trading Tech

Sterling Trading Tech (STT) is a leading provider of professional trading technology solutions for the global equities, equity options and futures markets. With over 100 clients including leading brokers, clearing firms and prop groups in over 20 countries, STT provides solutions tailored to clients’ needs. STT is committed to providing fast, stable technology along with outstanding customer service. STT provides trading platforms, OMS and risk products to its clients.