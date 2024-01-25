AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Great-West Lifeco Inc. and Its Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) of “aa” (Superior) of The Canada Life Assurance Company (Canada Life) (Winnipeg, Manitoba) and its affiliates. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a” (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IRs) of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (Winnipeg, Manitoba). Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a” (Excellent) of LRG (US), Inc. (Delaware). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (See below for a detailed listing of the affiliates and Long-Term IRs.)

The ratings reflect Canada Life’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, very favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The group’s absolute capital levels are maintained through favorable earnings and a well-structured asset and liability balance sheet. The company continues to grow strategically through acquisitions in the retirement segment along with its core business segments.

The FSR of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of “aa” (Superior) have been affirmed with stable outlooks for The Canada Life Assurance Company and its affiliates:

Canada Life International Reinsurance Corporation Limited

Canada Life Re Ireland Designated Activity Company

Canada Life Reinsurance Company

London Life and Casualty (Barbados) Corporation

London Life and Casualty Reinsurance Corporation

Empower Annuity Insurance Company of America

Empower Life & Annuity Insurance Company of New York

Empower Annuity Insurance Company

The following Long-Term IRs have been affirmed with stable outlooks:

Great-West Lifeco Inc.—

-- “a” (Excellent) on EUR 500 million 1.75% senior unsecured debentures, due 2026

-- “a” (Excellent) on CAD 500 million 3.337% senior unsecured debentures, due 2028

-- “a” (Excellent) on CAD 200 million 6.74% senior unsecured debentures, due 2031

-- “a” (Excellent) on CAD 400 million 6.67% senior unsecured debentures, due 2033

-- “a” (Excellent) on CAD 343.788 million 5.998% senior unsecured debentures, due 2039

-- “a” (Excellent) on CAD 600 million 2.379% senior unsecured debentures, due 2030

-- “bbb+” (Good) on CAD 200 million 4.80% non-cumulative preferred stock

-- “bbb+” (Good) on CAD 200 million 5.15% non-cumulative preferred stock

-- “bbb+” (Good) on CAD 200 million 5.15% non-cumulative preferred stock

-- “bbb+” (Good) on CAD 250 million 5.40% non-cumulative preferred stock

-- “bbb+” (Good) on CAD 170 million 5.65% non-cumulative preferred stock

-- “bbb+” (Good) on CAD 150 million 5.80% non-cumulative preferred stock

-- “bbb+” (Good) on CAD 300 million 5.20% non-cumulative preferred stock

-- “bbb+” (Good) on CAD 300 million 4.5% non-cumulative preferred stock

-- “bbb+” (Good) on CAD 300 million 4.85% non-cumulative preferred stock

-- “bbb+” (Good) on CAD 200 million 5.25% non-cumulative preferred stock

-- “bbb+” (Good) on CAD 200 million 4.5% non-cumulative preferred stock

Great-West Lifeco Finance (Delaware) LP—

-- “a” (Excellent) on USD 700 million 4.15% senior unsecured debentures, due 2047

Great-West Lifeco Finance 2018, LP—

-- “a” (Excellent) on USD 300 million 4.047% senior unsecured notes, due 2028

-- “a” (Excellent) on USD 500 million 4.581% senior unsecured notes, due 2048

The Canada Life Assurance Company—

-- “a+” (Excellent) on CAD 100 million 6.40% subordinated debentures, due 2028

Canada Life Capital Trust—

-- “a” (Excellent) on CAD 150 million 7.529 % non-cumulative preferred stock due 2052

Great-West Lifeco U.S. Finance 2020, LP—

-- “a” (Excellent) on USD 500 million .904% senior unsecured notes, due 2025

Empower Finance 2020, LP—

-- “a” (Excellent) on USD 400 million 1.357% senior unsecured notes, due 2027

-- “a” (Excellent) on USD 400 million 1.776% senior unsecured notes, due 2031

-- “a” (Excellent) on USD 700 million 3.075% senior unsecured notes, due 2051

The following indicative Long-Term IRs on securities available under shelf registration have been affirmed with stable outlooks:

Great-West Lifeco Inc.—

-- “a” (Excellent) on senior unsecured debt

-- “a-” (Excellent) on subordinated debt

-- “bbb+” (Good) on junior subordinated debt

-- “bbb+” (Good) on preferred stock

