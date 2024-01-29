Mouser Electronics and Analog Devices Launch New Initiative for Engineers Without Borders to Help America's Small Farmers

Starting January 29, for every Mouser order placed including at least one line of ADI products, a donation will be made to EWB-USA to help fund research and development projects to benefit America's small farmers. (Photo: Business Wire)

Starting January 29, for every Mouser order placed including at least one line of ADI products, a donation will be made to EWB-USA to help fund research and development projects to benefit America's small farmers. (Photo: Business Wire)

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, and Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), a global semiconductor leader, are working together to donate to Engineers Without Borders USA. A portion of all the proceeds will go to help fund research and development projects to benefit America's small farmers.

Engineers Without Borders USA (EWB-USA) is a nonprofit humanitarian organization established to support community-driven development programs worldwide through partnerships that design and implement sustainable engineering projects while providing transformative experiences that enrich global perspectives and create responsible leaders.

Starting January 29, for every Mouser order placed including at least one line of ADI products, a donation will be made to EWB-USA to help seed the research and development of solar-powered equipment for America's small farmers. The initiative is designed to engineer a brighter tomorrow for small U.S. farms by promoting sustainability, energy efficiency and economic viability.

"Mouser is committed to making a positive impact on our communities, and through this collaboration, we can take significant steps towards achieving our goal," said Kevin Hess, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Mouser Electronics. "This charitable program will help give small farmers the advanced technology they need to improve the resiliency of their farms, positively impacting the land and the people who farm it."

Order ADI products from Mouser now to ensure your contribution to the project. To view ADI's products, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/analog-devices/.

For more information on the charitable initiative, visit https://www.mouser.com/analog-devices-engineers-without-borders/.

For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the widest selection of the newest semiconductors, electronic components and industrial automation products. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today's exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser's complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser's email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber/.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.