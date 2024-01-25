Holland & Knight Chooses Everlaw as Strategic Technology Partner for Ediscovery

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LEGALWEEK – Everlaw, the leading cloud-native investigation and litigation platform, is proud to announce that it has been selected by Holland & Knight, the distinguished Am Law 50 firm, to expand the firm’s ediscovery capabilities in support of clients worldwide.

With a powerhouse team of more than 2,200 attorneys practicing in 250 areas of law across four continents, Holland & Knight sought a world-class litigation and investigation partner for ediscovery. Everlaw is consistently ranked the #1 ediscovery software platform globally.

“We’re excited to embark on a strategic technology partnership with Everlaw,” said Manfred Gabriel, partner at Holland & Knight, who oversees the firm’s ediscovery and fact-finding unit. “Everlaw’s commitment to innovation, its discipline of efficiency and company values align with our strategic priorities. Together we’ll reach new levels of excellence in legal services.”

Key reasons why Holland & Knight selected Everlaw as its strategic technology partner include:

Futureproof Ediscovery Investment : Everlaw's cloud-native platform meets the firm’s requirements of a modern user experience that can scale to the largest cases. Everlaw’s innovative product features are released every month to keep customers at the forefront of emerging data issues and the application of AI.

: Everlaw's cloud-native platform meets the firm’s requirements of a modern user experience that can scale to the largest cases. Everlaw’s innovative product features are released every month to keep customers at the forefront of emerging data issues and the application of AI. Workflow Efficiency : From case and project management to data handling, Everlaw’s architecture is designed with efficiency and productivity in mind and aligns with Holland & Knight’s focus on continuous improvement.

: From case and project management to data handling, Everlaw’s architecture is designed with efficiency and productivity in mind and aligns with Holland & Knight’s focus on continuous improvement. Change Management Support: Recognizing that choosing a software partner – especially a multi-year commitment – is an operational investment, Holland & Knight will utilize Everlaw’s comprehensive training, technical support and product documentation to ensure successful firm-wide adoption.

“Holland & Knight is an incredibly forward-thinking law firm,” said Everlaw Founder and CEO AJ Shankar. “Improving on the strategic manner in which Holland & Knight leverages technology will help the firm deliver faster insights and a greater competitive advantage. It’s a privilege to collaborate with a visionary partner committed to shaping the future of legal practices.”

Joan Washburn, director of legal support services at Holland & Knight, said, "It's clear that generative AI will change legal work, and we need ethical guardrails built in. Everlaw's AI principles, approach and technological leadership will keep Holland & Knight at the forefront of Al advancements and ethical considerations.”

“This is a new era for the Am Law 50,” said Ryan O’Leary, research director for IDC. “I expect to see more and more of the Am Law 50 bringing platforms like Everlaw inhouse to better service their clients, futureproof their capabilities and vastly improve the efficiency of their operations.”

About Holland & Knight LLP

Holland & Knight is a global law firm with approximately 2,200 lawyers and other professionals in 34 offices worldwide. The firm's lawyers and advisors provide representation in litigation, corporate and finance, real estate, healthcare and governmental matters. Interdisciplinary practice groups and industry-based teams provide clients with efficient access to attorneys throughout the firm. www.hklaw.com

About Everlaw

Everlaw helps legal teams navigate the increasingly complex ediscovery landscape to chart a straighter path to the truth. Trusted by Fortune 100 corporate counsel, 91 of the Am Law 200, and all 50 state attorneys general, Everlaw's combination of intuitive experience, advanced technology, and partnership with customers empowers organizations to tackle the most pressing technological challenges—and transform their approach to discovery and litigation in the process. Founded in 2010 and based in Oakland, Calif., Everlaw is funded by top-tier investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, CapitalG, Menlo Ventures, and TPG Growth. Follow us on LinkedIn. Learn more at https://www.everlaw.com