Yamaha and Siren Marine’s Connected Boat Customer Experience Platform Elevates Boat Ownership Experiences

KENNESAW, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yamaha and Siren Marine announce an all-new Connected Boat Customer Experience platform for boat builders and marine dealers, offering the most robust Marine IoT ecosystem in the market featuring integration with Yamaha outboards and control systems. The new platform gives boat builders and marine dealers more ways to connect with customers while learning about their boat use patterns.

“The Connected Boat Experience is intentionally designed to benefit customers as well as boat builders and dealers,” said Andrew Cullen, Director, Connectivity, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “The platform allows boat builders to personalize the boating experience through an all-new mobile app by combining the branded look of their specific boat company with builder-curated information for each individual customer. For dealers, the platform provides an easy and valuable way to stay connected with their customers while driving service traffic back to the dealership.”

The Siren Connected Boat Customer Experience Platform starts with a mobile application, Siren Connected Boat, that personalizes the boating experience by combining the branded look of the customer’s boat builder with specific information curated especially for them. Siren Connected Boat combines real-time vessel security, multiple and flexible boat monitoring and tracking functions, and convenience features including remote digital switching. Through the mobile app, customers have access to and the ability to control all of these features from their smartphones or watches. In addition, Siren can now integrate with Yamaha’s Command Link Plus® protocol which enables the Siren Connected Boat to automatically remind boaters and their preferred dealers about scheduled maintenance requirements and due dates based on actual engine use.

The Siren Connected Boat Experience for Boat Builders

Through the Siren Connected Boat Experience, a cloud-based, IoT infrastructure connects builders directly with customers and helps deliver a premium boating experience in three new, industry-first B2B products.

Siren Custom allows builders to brand the app with their logo and branding, both within the app itself and with icons. Builders also have access to a custom content area targeted specifically to the customer and the boat they own. This section can include things like owner’s manuals, operational videos, accessories and more.

Siren Campaigns makes it easy for boat builders to send curated emails, SMS, push, and in-app notifications featuring their specific content such as boat club information, boating tips, and new product announcements.

Siren Insights gives builders a first-ever, cloud-based data platform that offers deep dives into their customers’ real world product use. Leveraging this information, builders gain a deeper understanding about customer demands and, in turn, continue to build boats that meet the needs and desires of their target customers.

The Siren Connected Boat Experience for Marine Dealers

Through the Siren Connected Boat mobile app, dealers have the ability to build and maintain strong relationships that make boating easier for customers while offering additional sales and increased business potential. Connecting dealers with boat owners also helps drive traffic back for maintenance, service campaigns, recalls and product updates, while real-time maintenance notifications allow dealers to proactively schedule service appointments that yield higher owner satisfaction and repeat sales.

Through built-in Maintenance Tracking, the app also contains all maintenance records for the boat, which are either input by the servicing dealer or uploaded by the DIY boater.

The Siren Connected Boat Customer Experience Platform and the Siren Connected Boat mobile app will be available for download in the U.S. on February 15, 2024. It comes in a basic free tier as well as premium tier that requires installation and activation of a Siren 3 Pro main device and cellular service. Siren 3 Pro system hardware starts at $797, and cellular as low as $18.75/month.

Dealers can install Siren 3 Pro devices on site. In addition, select boat builders now offer Siren 3 Pro as standard equipment on select 2024 model year boats. Currently, those boat builders include Grady-White®, Regulator® Marine, SunCatcher® by G3® and Skeeter®. Additional builders offering Siren 3 Pro as a standard feature will be announced soon.

Siren 3 Pro is a third-generation remote boat monitoring and telematics platform leading the future of the Connected Boat technology. The Siren 3 Pro operates over a global 4G/5G LTE cellular network with the option to add SirenSat, an offshore antenna for customers that leave cellular coverage. Options for sensors include wired and wireless as well as connection to the NMEA 2000® network.

For more information, please visit sirenmarine.com. For media information and images, visit yamahamarinemedia.com.

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit, based in Kennesaw, Ga., markets and sells marine outboard motors ranging in size from 2.5 to 450 horsepower. It also engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells boat control systems, IOT control devices, fiberglass, jet-drive sport boats ranging from 19 to 27 feet, and personal watercraft. The unit includes the manufacturing divisions of Yamaha Marine Systems Co., Inc., including Kracor of Milwaukee (rotational molding), Bennett Marine of Deerfield Beach, Fla. (trim tabs), and Yamaha Marine Precision Propellers of Indianapolis (stainless steel propellers). Yamaha Marine Business Unit is a division of Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A., based in Cypress, Calif.

Siren Marine® is the industry leader in smart boat technology – allowing boaters to stay connected to their boats anywhere, anytime. The company’s vision is to transform the modern boating experience and lead the way to a fully-connected marine industry through innovative IoT Connected Boat® technology.

