DirectLink Expects To More Than Double Calix SmartBiz Subscribers in the First Quarter With Rapid Adoption Among Oregon-Based Small Businesses

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that DirectLink, a member-based cooperative in northwestern Oregon, expects to double Calix SmartBiz™ business subscribers in the first quarter of 2024.

As a managed service fully integrated into the Calix broadband platform, SmartBiz was simple for DirectLink to adopt and launch. Knowing their small business owners needed a network management solution that was purpose-built, easy to use, and flexible to serve any need, DirectLink strategically streamlined their SmartBiz deployment with a playbook and onboarding program. Fully supported by resources from the Calix Smart Start for Managed Services program, the cooperative is rapidly exceeding market share projections and reinforcing their position as the preferred broadband service provider (BSP) for small businesses in their region.

Prior to the launch of SmartBiz, small businesses in Canby and Mt. Angel, Oregon, had only residential managed Wi-Fi available to support their business operations. With SmartBiz, DirectLink transformed their business beyond just residential offerings.

Small businesses that partner with DirectLink now have comprehensive, purpose-built solutions to support everything core to their operational success, including high-speed internet access; dedicated Wi-Fi channels for guests, staff, and point-of-service devices; network security; and business productivity tools. DirectLink took advantage of these capabilities on the Calix platform to advance their business Wi-Fi package into a customizable, versatile offering catering to any small business.

By leveraging SmartBiz, DirectLink continues to achieve new successes with their business subscribers. Their achievements include:

Meeting adoption expectations for SmartBiz in three weeks and converting 64 percent more business subscribers than expected over three months. DirectLink first deployed Calix GigaSpire® BLAST systems for subscribers interested in a tailored business solution. Because SmartBiz uses GigaSpire technology for service delivery, this deliberate planning created a quick and seamless implementation for early adopters without extra equipment. Existing business subscribers have continued to adopt SmartBiz, and the flexibility of the managed service is enabling the cooperative to add more new subscribers from unexpected business categories.

“What sets SmartBiz apart is its flexibility and seamless integration into any small business,” said Derrick Mottern, chief operating officer at DirectLink. “From insurance companies and law offices to coffee shops and local farms, we are seeing a diverse array of businesses now benefiting from productivity tools that will save them time and money. Since the launch of SmartBiz in October 2023, DirectLink is now on track to double our SmartBiz subscribers in the first quarter of 2024. With Calix, DirectLink is transforming our business model and our go-to-market strategy. We’re excited by how seamless it was for us to make this enormous impact on small businesses and our communities throughout Oregon.”

"DirectLink is a great example of what broadband managed service providers can achieve with the Calix platform," said Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer at Calix. "We designed SmartBiz to help BSPs like DirectLink easily adopt, deploy, launch, and support this managed service to quickly enter new markets while keeping their operational costs as low as possible. The high demand for SmartBiz from DirectLink is very impressive. They are showing how to help small businesses in their area, giving them the right tools to run their business effectively, while increasing revenue. DirectLink exemplifies how, together, we can make a big difference for the small businesses that are the core of local economies."

Download the How Broadband Service Providers Can Become the Catalyst for Small Business Growth eBook to learn how broadband providers can better serve small businesses in their communities.

