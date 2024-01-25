i2c Partners with The Bank of Missouri to Empower Fintechs to Rapidly Launch Digital Banking Products

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--i2c Inc., a leading provider of banking and payments solutions, announces a five year partnership with The Bank of Missouri (TBOM) a celebrated community bank renowned for its pioneering digital banking initiatives. Through this alliance, the bank provides fintechs the ability to more quickly offer a full suite of digital financial products and services to consumers and businesses alike.

By leveraging i2c’s core banking and payments platform, TBOM can swiftly onboard fintech clients and enable these companies to create their own unique configurations of digital-first financial services that more effectively meet consumers’ financial needs. This collaboration is geared towards addressing the emerging requirements of fintechs to offer easier access to digital banking solutions — including checking and savings accounts, consumer and small business loans, credit card, reward programs, and virtual cards — among other customizable banking services.

"We chose i2c for their configurable suite of products, full suite of managed services, as well as, their reputation in the industry,” said Mark Barker, EVP, chief contract services officer at TBOM. “With i2c as our strategic platform processor provider, we can quickly and easily deliver a full suite of financial products and services to our fintech clients, while allowing them the flexibility they need to differentiate themselves against their competitors."

"Our partnership with TBOM underscores i2c's commitment to providing both technology and managed services to BaaS enablers globally,” said Serena Smith, chief client officer at i2c. “At i2c we're excited about this collaboration and the unparalleled value we create for fintechs and BaaS aggregators alike."

About The Bank of Missouri

The Bank of Missouri has more than $2.8 billion in assets and offers a variety of consumer and business deposit and lending solutions including checking accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, auto loans, business loans, SBA loans and much more. Bank online, on your phone, or visit one of 28 branches.

With a 132-year reputation of delivering community-focused financial security, The Bank of Missouri stands strong as an independent community bank. Big enough to accommodate any financial need, yet small enough to give every customer the personal treatment they deserve. We help our customers Live Well, Bank Well. Learn more at tbom.bank.

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly configurable banking and payment solutions. Using proprietary building block technology, our clients can easily, quickly and cost-effectively create, launch and manage a comprehensive set of solutions including banking, credit, debit, and prepaid programs. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security, and reliability from a global, unified banking and payments platform. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, its next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/territories and across all time zones.

For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.