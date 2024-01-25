Christopher Nolan’s Mind-Bending “Tenet” Returns to the Big Screen for One Week Only on 70mm IMAX®, IMAX® Digital and 70mm Film Screens Beginning Friday, February 23

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ahead of the upcoming release of the eagerly awaited “Dune: Part Two” from filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, Warner Bros. Pictures is bringing Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed sci-fi actioner to the biggest of the big screens: IMAX®. The re-release gives audiences the opportunity to see the Oscar-winning visual effects, Oscar-nominated production design and breathtaking stunts on the big screen, the way the film was meant to be seen. The announcement was made today by Jeff Goldstein, President, Domestic Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures.

The reissue of “Tenet” will include exclusive footage from “Dune: Part Two,” and dovetails into the debut of Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated film, in theaters and IMAX on Friday, March 1.

Nolan said, “ Seeing the way audiences responded to our large format presentations of ‘Oppenheimer,’ I’m thrilled that Warner Bros. is giving audiences a chance to see ‘Tenet’ the way it was intended to be seen, on the largest IMAX and large format film screens, and I’m honored to have our movie warm up the film projectors for Denis’ jaw-dropping ‘Dune: Part Two.’”

Villeneuve said, “ As an audience member, I have always valued Chris’s forward thinking when it comes to shooting on film and especially in large formats. As directors, we are completely in sync; on ‘Dune,’ we shot several sequences for IMAX, and I simply loved it, so for ‘Dune: Part Two,’ we pushed it to 100 percent of the movie. Working with the IMAX format was the only way to capture the experience of Arrakis, Giedi Prime and the Imperium for audiences. That is why I am just as eager to see ‘Tenet’ again, but now in 70mm IMAX, the way they filmed it, to fully appreciate his vision for this incredible film.”

Tickets are on sale today for “Tenet,” coming to screens beginning Friday, February 23 for one week only. Audiences across the nation and in select international markets will be able to experience again, or for the first time, Nolan’s singular conception of the future on film on the biggest screens possible. In addition to their ticket purchase, moviegoers will be gifted a once-in-a-lifetime piece of film history, literally: a collectible filmstrip from “Tenet,” while supplies last.

“Tenet” will be released in theaters in major cities across the US and Canada (and in select international markets) in 70mm IMAX, IMAX Digital and Standard 70mm. Theaters include AMC Lincoln Square, Universal CityWalk IMAX, TCL Chinese IMAX and AMC Metreon on 70mm IMAX film.

Tickets for “Dune: Part Two” are on sale tomorrow, January 26.

About “Tenet”

John David Washington is the new Protagonist in Christopher Nolan’s original sci-fi action spectacle “Tenet.”

Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.

Not time travel. Inversion.

The international cast of “Tenet” also includes Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Martin Donovan, Fiona Dourif, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Himesh Patel, Clémence Poésy, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, with Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.

Nolan wrote and directed the film, utilizing a mixture of IMAX® and 70mm film to bring the story to the screen. “Tenet” is produced by Emma Thomas and Nolan. Thomas Hayslip served as executive producer.

Nolan’s behind-the-scenes creative team included director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema, production designer Nathan Crowley, editor Jennifer Lame, costume designer Jeffrey Kurland, visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson, and special effects supervisor Scott Fisher. The score is composed by Ludwig Göransson.

“Tenet” was filmed on location across seven countries.

Warner Bros. Pictures presents a Syncopy Production, a Film by Christopher Nolan, “Tenet.” Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film is rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, some suggestive references and brief strong language.

About “Dune: Part Two”

The saga continues as award-winning filmmaker Denis Villeneuve embarks on “Dune: Part Two,” the next chapter of Frank Herbert’s celebrated novel Dune, with an expanded all-star international ensemble cast. The film, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021’s six-time Academy Award-winning “Dune.”

The big-screen epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed bestseller Dune with returning and new stars, including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar nominee Josh Brolin, Oscar nominee Austin Butler, Oscar nominee Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Oscar winner Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, Souheila Yacoub, with Stellan Skarsgård, with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling, and Oscar winner Javier Bardem.

“Dune: Part Two” will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he and Jon Spaihts wrote based on Herbert’s novel. The film is produced by Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Villeneuve, Tanya Lapointe and Patrick McCormick. The executive producers are Joshua Grode, Jon Spaihts, Thomas Tull, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Richard P. Rubinstein and John Harrison, with Kevin J. Anderson serving as creative consultant.

Villeneuve is again collaborating with his “Dune” creatives: Oscar-winning director of photography Greig Fraser; Oscar-winning production designer Patrice Vermette; Oscar-winning editor Joe Walker; Oscar-winning visual effects supervisor Paul Lambert; Oscar-nominated costume designer Jacqueline West. Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer is again on hand to create the score.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Present A Legendary Pictures Production, A Film By Denis Villeneuve, “Dune: Part Two.” The film is slated for a March 1, 2024 release in theaters and IMAX in 70mm IMAX® nationwide and internationally beginning on 28 February 2024, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. It is rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, some suggestive material and brief strong language.