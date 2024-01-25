JCPenney Teams Up with Men’s Fashion Influencer to Inspire Wardrobe Range

JCPenney, the shopping destination for America’s diverse, working families, announced today an exclusive, limited-time collaboration by Dallas-based fashion and lifestyle influencer LaDarius Campbell for its Stylus men’s apparel brand. Stylus x LaDarius Campbell offers 26 versatile pieces made to be worn together with unmatched outfit potential. The thoughtfully curated assortment was designed with supreme softness, stylish versatility and purposeful details that takes the guesswork out of getting dressed. (Photo: Business Wire)

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JCPenney, the shopping destination for America's diverse, working families and #1 rated department store by USA Today's 10Best Reader's Choice Award, announced today an exclusive, limited-time collaboration by Dallas-based fashion and lifestyle influencer LaDarius Campbell for its Stylus men's apparel brand.

Stylus x LaDarius Campbell offers 26 versatile pieces made to be worn together with unmatched outfit potential. The thoughtfully curated assortment was designed with supreme softness, stylish versatility and purposeful details that takes the guesswork out of getting dressed. As a content creator and lifestyle influencer with over one-million followers, Campbell’s signature word is “RANGE”, where he shares with his audience how to get the most out of their wardrobes with quality pieces that offer versatility. He took the same approach in designing this collaboration with JCPenney, resulting in a collection of go-anywhere, do-anything styles that add range to any wardrobe that won’t overextend budgets.

“I grew up shopping with my mom, a single mother, who worked hard to provide for us kids, but still wanted us to have stylish clothes,” said Campbell. “JCPenney made that possible for our family. I have a lot of love for the brand and respect for everything that they do to offer affordable goods, accessible fashion and approachable excellence.”

Campbell’s strong belief in sharing affordable solutions and inspiring fashion confidence aligns with JCPenney’s longstanding commitment to making fashion truly accessible for its customers. This limited-time collection aims to shift the perception that men’s fashion is exclusive and unattainable to elevating the everyday and finding excitement in stepping out of one’s fashion comfort zone.

“Working with LaDarius to bring this collection to life has been incredible,” said Michelle Wlazlo, chief merchandising officer for JCPenney. “He grew up with the brand, giving him a deep and personal understanding of what our customers are looking for when they shop at JCPenney – value. His ‘RANGE’ philosophy of styling the same pieces in many different ways is directly translated into this line, giving our customers fashionable, quality wardrobe staples at a great price.”

In the coming weeks, JCPenney and Campbell will feature the collection both digitally and in-person, showcasing its versatility and how to get “RANGE” out of your wardrobe. Campbell will be presenting a live fashion styling event at his hometown JCPenney, Feb. 10 just in time for guys to get inspiration for their Valentine’s celebration. The event will be available for everyone to view digitally on jcp.com soon after. In addition, one lucky JCPenney customer will win a personal one-on-one styling masterclass hosted by Campbell to learn how to incorporate trendy clothing into their everyday wardrobe. Along with the style tips and tricks, Campbell will be giving this customer a $100 gift card to kickstart their new style journey. Follow JCPenney on Instagram and comment on our post announcing the masterclass giveaway, Jan. 29-31 with what you need help with on your style journey to enter for a chance to win the exclusive, hour-long masterclass.

Stylus x LaDarius Campbell collection is available in men’s small to XXL and will include Big and Tall sizes, LT-5XLT; 2XL-4XL online. Shop the collection in select stores on Jan. 25 and online at jcp.com.

ABOUT JCPENNEY

JCPenney is the shopping destination for America’s diverse, working families. With inclusivity at its core, the Company’s product assortment meets customers’ everyday needs and helps them commemorate every special occasion with style, quality and value. JCPenney offers a broad portfolio of fashion, apparel, home, beauty and jewelry from national and private brands and provides personal services including salon, portrait and optical. The Company and its 50,000 associates worldwide serve customers where, when and how they want to shop – from jcp.com to more than 650 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

In 2022, JCPenney celebrated 120 years as an iconic American brand by continuing its legacy of connecting with customers through shopping and community engagement. Please visit JCPenney’s Newsroom to learn more and follow JCPenney on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

ABOUT LADARIUS CAMPBELL

LaDarius Campbell is a men’s fashion and lifestyle influencer based out of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. He started his content creation journey in February 2021 with his concept of “Range”, which quickly became more than just a way to optimize a wardrobe, but a way to optimize every area of life. Growing up, he didn’t have much – including clothing – so he had to find ways to make the little amount of clothing he did have look different every time he repeatedly wore them, thus inspiring his passion for versatile fashion. “I wanted to carry that same heart of versatility as it pertained to fashion in my content by showing people how to do a lot with a little when it came to their wardrobes,” said Campbell. “While fashion was one of my first loves, I have grown to love the process of becoming the best version of myself and assisting others in becoming the best versions of themselves as well.”