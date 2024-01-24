Taqtile Adds Leading Dual-Use VC Firm, Scout Ventures, to Its Investor Roster

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taqtile, Inc., maker of Manifest®, the leading spatially-enabled work-instruction platform serving the industrial and defense sectors announces the addition of Scout Ventures as an investor. Taqtile will also add Scout Founder and Managing Partner, Brad Harrison, as a Board Observer.

An Austin-based venture capital firm specializing in early-stage funding of frontier technologies, Scout Ventures joins an increasingly impressive roster of institutions invested in the spatial pioneer, including London-based Mesmerise, Downer Group of Australia, Ascend Ventures, and the 5G Open Innovation Lab. Successful companies in the Scout Venture portfolio include Voyager Space, Unite Us, and Bespoke Post.

Scheduled to close in early 2024, this new financing will support strategic initiatives, including ramping up essential marketing programs, expanding support and sales staff, and bolstering engineering and development efforts. Scout invests in dual-use technologies, like Manifest, capable of delivering robust solutions to both private-sector commercial and public-sector defense customers. The firm has a proven track record identifying companies with the technology, management, and business model to succeed in highly competitive markets.

Manifest’s advanced spatial-computing technology and exceptional usability are fundamentally changing how industrial and defense customers support their deskless staffs. “Taqtile fulfills all our criteria for success as an innovator, uniquely poised to shape the future in both the defense and commercial sectors,” said Brad Harrison, Managing Partner, Scout Ventures. “Taqtile is revolutionizing how front-line workers evaluate and perform complex tasks in ways not possible with any other tool.”

The new financing will cap off 12 months of significant technical and operational advances at Taqtile, including:

Expanding and solidifying already deep relationships with all branches of the U.S. military and many allies.

Adding new top-tier clients, including Fastenal, British Airways, Genentech, and many others.

Fortifying key partnerships, including Booz Allen Hamilton, Deloitte, Accenture, DigiLens, Magic Leap, and others.

Introduction of Manifest Maker, a free application that enables efficient digitizing of undocumented knowledge from organization experts.

“Momentum for spatial work-instruction solutions is rapidly building among industrial users and defense organizations,” stated Taqtile CEO, Dirck Schou. “Market forces are aligning for major growth in 2024 and beyond with the introduction of compelling new hardware solutions that support the advanced capabilities of Manifest.”

About Taqtile

Seattle-based Taqtile is revolutionizing how deskless workers do their jobs. Taqtile exists to empower and equip people with the tools they need to complete their jobs flawlessly, accurately, every time. By leveraging proven technologies, including spatial computing, augmented reality, 3D visualization, and real-time collaborative communication, Taqtile’s Manifest platform empowers deskless workers to complete complex tasks more efficiently, completely, and safely than ever before. Taqtile is a proud member of Fast Company’s “World Changing Ideas” list for three consecutive years (2021, 2022, and 2023). For more information on Taqtile and Manifest, please visit https://taqtile.com/.