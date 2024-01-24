EstrellaTV Launches ‘Hablamos el Mismo Idioma’ Campaign With Monday, February 12 Program Launches

"EstrellaTV - Hablamos el Mismo Idioma." EstrellaTV, the leading Spanish language multiplatform content network of Estrella Media, is launching its “Hablamos el Mismo Idioma” (“We Speak the Same Language”) campaign with six new shows in its prime and daytime schedule on Monday, February 12. Leading the nightly primetime lineup is the new show El Lavadero (6 p.m./5 p.m. CT, M-F), a nightly gossip and games show hosted by Juan Alberto Santos, followed by the exciting family game show 100 Latinos Dijeron (7 p.m./6 p.m. CT, M-F), and then La Hora Nichols (8 p.m./7 p.m. CT, M-F), a nightly topical entertainment and opinion show starring Rolando Nichols. The lineup continues with the network’s leading viral news show, Alarma TV (9 p.m./8 p.m. CT, M-F), and the national news show Noticiero EstrellaTV: Cierre de Edicíon (10 p.m./9 p.m. CT, M-F). EstrellaTV is seen across its broadcast network and on the EstrellaTV app on iOS and Android devices.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EstrellaTV, the leading Spanish language multiplatform content network of Estrella Media, is launching its “Hablamos el Mismo Idioma” (“We Speak the Same Language”) campaign with six new shows in its prime and daytime schedule on Monday, February 12. Leading the nightly primetime lineup is the new show El Lavadero (6 p.m./5 p.m. CT, M-F), a nightly gossip and games show hosted by Juan Alberto Santos, followed by the exciting family game show 100 Latinos Dijeron (7 p.m./6 p.m. CT, M-F), and then La Hora Nichols (8 p.m./7 p.m. CT, M-F), a nightly topical entertainment and opinion show starring Rolando Nichols. The lineup continues with the network’s leading viral news show Alarma TV (9 p.m./8 p.m. CT, M-F) and the national news show Noticiero EstrellaTV: Cierre de Edicíon (10 p.m./9 p.m. CT, M-F). EstrellaTV is seen across its broadcast network and on the EstrellaTV app on iOS and Android devices.

“‘Hablamos el Mismo Idioma’ is more than just a name; it is how we see our programming and ourselves as one with our audience," said Enrique Guillen, Chief Content Officer, Estrella Media. "From the launch of La Hora Nichols in prime time to our new daytime shows, strengthened local news programming, and the consistency of our flagships Cierre de Edicíon and Alarma TV, we are committed to celebrating, advocating for, and empowering our audience.”

In addition to the new primetime schedule, the network announced three new half-hour daytime shows: El Factor Nour (4 p.m./3 p.m. CT), starring Estrella News 24 Horas Anchor and Alarma TV host Nour Milla; LÍnea Directa con Abel (4:30 p.m./3:30 p.m. CT), starring EstrellaTV and Estrella News Anchor Abel Alvarez; and En la Mira con Palmira (5:30 p.m./4:30 p.m. CT) starring EstrellaTV and Estrella News Anchor Palmira Perez. In addition to the daytime additions, EstrellaTV announced its revamped and original local news programming in Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, and Miami, including the return of EstrellaTV’s highly regarded news and sports anchor Alexandra Stergios.

The new schedule is below:

Daytime (M-F):

El Factor Nour (4 p.m./3 p.m. CT), starring Estrella News 24 Horas Anchor and Alarma TV host Nour Milla – half-hour news and information show focusing on lifestyle, Hispanic culture, and social issues.

LÍnea Directa con Abel (4:30 p.m./3:30 p.m. CT), starring EstrellaTV and Estrella News Anchor Abel Alvarez – half-hour show that focuses on Alvarez discussing the stories that are top of mind, including the economy and community initiatives, directly with the Hispanic community.

En la Mira con Palmira (5:30 p.m./4:30 p.m. CT) starring EstrellaTV and Estrella News Anchor Palmira Perez – half-hour consumer advocacy show, with Perez providing information and resources to help U.S. Latinos in their daily lives.

Primetime (M-F):

El Lavadero (6 p.m./5 p.m. CT, M-F), a nightly gossip and games show hosted by Juan Alberto Santos.

100 Latinos Dijeron (7 p.m./6 p.m. CT, M-F) is a Spanish language version of the popular game show Family Feud, where families compete for prizes trying to guess the answers.

La Hora Nichols (8 p.m./7 p.m. CT, M-F), a nightly topical entertainment and opinion show starring Rolando Nichols, showcasing Nichols's satirical approach to the day's news and current events spanning entertainment, culture, and politics.

Alarma TV (9 p.m./8 p.m. CT, M-F), the network's leading viral news show in its nightly one-hour time slot, hosted by Lianna Grethel and Nour Milla.

Noticiero EstrellaTV: Cierre de Edicíon (10 p.m./9 p.m. CT, M-F), EstrellaTV’s nightly news program expands to one hour under the guidance of esteemed national news anchor José Armando Ronstadt.

Weekend

El Interrogatorio (8 p.m./7 p.m. CT, Sundays) - The most discussed celebrities and artists sit down for an in-depth, unfiltered conversation with Don Cheto Al Aire Radio Host and EstrellaTV talent Said Garcia. The who’s who of guests includes Eugenio Derbez, Juan Rivera, Jose Manuel Figueroa, Pepe Garza, Maria Raquenel, and more.

About Estrella Media, Inc.

Estrella Media is a leading Spanish-language media company and one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language video and audio content for multiplatform distribution worldwide, with a library of over 20,000 hours of original video content.

Estrella Media's content studio feeds its digital and linear media platforms, including EstrellaTV, its national broadcast television network that is seen on 15 owned or operated stations and 35 affiliated stations and through cable and satellite providers and digital streaming platforms; Estrella News, the first 24/7 Spanish-language multiplatform digital news network in the U.S.; Cine EstrellaTV, its Spanish-language movie channel; and Estrella Games, the first 24/7 curated Spanish-language game show channel in the U.S.

Estrella Media's digital content reach is more than 4 billion minutes per month, viewed across its multiplatform media portfolio, including its FAST, AVOD, and streaming audio platforms.

Estrella Media owns and operates 14 radio stations and the Don Cheto Radio Network with 35 affiliated stations throughout the U.S., featuring one of the nation's most popular radio talents, Don Cheto. Estrella Media also produces large-scale music festivals, concerts, and special events throughout the U.S. In addition, Estrella Media produces podcasts for audio streaming, and its music division, Estrella Media Music Entertainment, helps develop the next generation of Latin music stars.

To learn more about Estrella Media and see company updates, please visit Estrella Media at estrellamedia.com and follow us on Twitter @Estrellamedia_, Facebook @Estrellamediainc, and LinkedIn @Estrella Media, Inc.