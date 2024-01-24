MNTN Announces Full Integration With Rockerbox, Offering Marketers Enhanced Cross-Device Measurement and Transparency Into Performance TV Campaigns

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MNTN, the Hardest Working Software in Television and a trailblazer in Performance TV advertising, today announced a full integration with leading marketing analytics platform Rockerbox. With this integration, Rockerbox’s clients gain enhanced cross-device measurement and the ability to attribute MNTN’s proprietary Verified Visits™ and business outcomes generated by their Connected TV (CTV) campaigns accurately in the Rockerbox platform.

"CTV is one of the most promising channels for marketers right now, and that's why it's so pivotal for companies to have access to quality data and the right measurement strategies to measure its impact," said Ron Jacobson, Rockerbox CEO. "Rockerbox's MNTN integration meets this need, and since it's cookie-less, marketers have the peace of mind that they're relying on a future-proof solution."

MNTN’s integration with Rockerbox comes at a time when marketers are demanding more accurate and transparent measurement of the site traffic, conversions and revenue influenced by their CTV campaigns. In initial integration testing, advertisers saw up to a 5x increase in attributed conversions and an 82% improvement in CPA with Verified Visits data, compared to the performance with default impression-to-IP matching.

“We first launched Verified Visits to give marketers a way to accurately measure the real site traffic and conversions they were generating with their CTV campaigns,” said MNTN Chief Product Officer Marwan Soghaier. “Marketers need to be able to measure the performance delivered by all of their marketing channels in the same source of truth. With Rockerbox and other third party integrations, marketers can keep a consistent approach to measurement—empowering better decisioning and ultimately stronger performance.”

Through the integration, Rockerbox’s clients, including National University, gain the confidence that site visits will only be attributed to connected TV ads when those ads actually prompted users to take action.

“Integrating MNTN’s Verified Visits with Rockerbox’s precise measurement platform has been extremely effective in analyzing performance,” said Michael Rossini, Associate Director of Paid Media and Performance Marketing at National University. “We are now able to measure the performance of National University’s CTV campaigns alongside our other marketing channels, and use that unbiased measurement to better inform strategic decisions. The knowledge gained has enhanced confidence as we scale our CTV campaigns.”

To learn more about MNTN’s integration with Rockerbox, please visit https://mountain.com/.

ABOUT MNTN

MNTN is the Hardest Working Software in TV, bringing unrivaled performance and simplicity to Connected TV advertising. Our self-serve technology makes running TV ads as easy as search and social and helps brands drive measurable conversions, revenue, site visits, and more. MNTN is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2023. For more information, please visit https://mountain.com/.

ABOUT ROCKERBOX

Rockerbox equips marketing leaders with a strategic advantage in making data-driven decisions. Our robust data platform seamlessly integrates with data warehouses, and marketers can leverage our top-notch Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM), Multi-Touch Attribution (MTA), and other analyses to elevate their strategic choices and foster growth.