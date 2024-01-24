EmPRO Insurance Selects Origami Risk’s P&C Insurance Core Technology to Drive Efficiency, Facilitate Growth, Enhance Customer Service

ROSLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EmPRO Insurance Company (EmPRO), a licensed medical professional liability insurance company serving physicians and healthcare facilities, has selected Origami Risk’s multi-tenant software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform to streamline its policy, billing and claims processes and enhance its service to policyholders and brokers.

Origami’s platform will bring automation and speed to EmPRO’s medical professional liability insurance line as the insurer continues to expand throughout the U.S. Northeast.

“As our business enters a period of accelerated growth, we need a scalable technology solution that will transform our core functions while enabling us to continue raising the bar on our outstanding customer service,” said Brian Nolan, chief operating officer, EmPRO. “Origami consolidates our policy, billing and claims administration onto a single platform, which will empower our people to be more productive while giving our customers and brokers faster and easier access to critical policy, loss and claims data they need to be more successful.”

“We’re delighted that EmPRO has selected our versatile, true SaaS insurance technology solution for policy, billing and claims administration across their growing operations,” said Mike Kaplan, president, Core Solutions at Origami Risk. “Over the years, we have consistently helped our clients drive efficiencies and improve performance through a steady stream of innovation and by tailoring our tools and functionality to their individual needs. Origami provides the property and casualty market with modern, scalable technology to help carriers drive speed to value.”

Origami Risk offers a full suite of end-to-end, integrated SaaS solutions for policy, rating, billing, loss control and claims administration, reporting and analytics, along with a full-service bureau content management solution and a comprehensive digital engagement experience for all internal and external stakeholders. The Origami solution also includes key functionality that’s essential for successfully managing MPL requirements, such as retro and tail endorsements, locum tenens, slot rating, dividend calculations and allocations, reinsurance, agent and customer portals, and more.

