Voltera and Zayo Partner to Bring High Bandwidth Connectivity to Zero-Emission Vehicle Fleets

PALO ALTO, Calif. & DENVER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voltera Power (“Voltera”), a leading developer, owner, and operator of charging and refueling infrastructure for fleets of zero-emission vehicles, today announced that it will partner with Zayo Group, a leading Tier 1 provider of communications infrastructure solutions, to bring advanced connectivity to its electric vehicle (EV) charging and hydrogen refueling facilities located across the United States. Both companies are backed by global investment organization EQT and committed to delivering sustainable solutions to support our digital future.

The number one hurdle to realizing a net-zero transportation system is the lack of reliable vehicle charging and refueling infrastructure, and network connectivity is critical to enabling this infrastructure. By including broadband network availability in the evaluation of potential sites, Voltera and Zayo can mitigate connectivity challenges early on, reducing cost and improving time to market for zero-emissions fleets.

“Site selection is a complex process that can incur significant costs before breaking ground,” said Steve Renda, Head of Commercial Operations at Voltera. “By including broadband availability in our site evaluation process, Voltera can reduce the cost and time involved in site selection. Our partnership with Zayo also allows fleet managers to address their communications and charging/refueling requirements as part of a single, bundled solution, making the adoption of new technologies and vehicles that much simpler.”

Zayo will provide essential connectivity to support Voltera’s fueling, charging, and site operations, and also enable high-bandwidth and secure data transfer for Voltera’s fleet customers. With the ability to quickly expand capacity at Voltera’s locations, Zayo’s connectivity infrastructure and solutions will ensure performance at peak demand times of day while also supporting the ever-increasing bandwidth requirements of vehicle data uploads and software downloads.

“High-capacity network infrastructure is critical to enable a timely and efficient zero-emission vehicle future,” said Brian Daniels, Chief Sales Officer - Strategic Accounts, at Zayo. “Working together, Voltera and Zayo can evaluate a fleet’s specific network needs, and design, implement, and operate connected solutions that support our customer’s needs, up to and including multi-gigabyte services.”

“EQT is committed to working across our global portfolio to drive the energy transition forward, including a thematic focus on the decarbonization and electrification of transport. Voltera and Zayo’s partnership is an astute example of how our family of investment companies are fast-tracking critical energy transition infrastructure to make a net-zero future a reality,” said Jan Vesely, Partner at EQT.

About Voltera

Voltera sites, builds, owns, and operates strategically located, fit-for-purpose EV charging and hydrogen fueling facilities to enable zero-emission vehicle deployment and operation at scale. With equity backing from EQT and plans to invest several billion dollars, alongside a team with deep experience deploying charging assets, proven critical infrastructure expertise and key strategic partners, Voltera is uniquely positioned to help solve the infrastructure challenge and scale zero-emission transportation. For more information, visit www.volterapower.com.

About Zayo

For more than 15 years, Zayo has empowered some of the world’s largest and most innovative companies to connect what’s next for their business. Zayo’s future-ready network spans over 17.5 million fiber miles and 142,500 route miles. Zayo’s tailored connectivity and edge solutions enable carriers, cloud providers, data centers, schools, and enterprises to deliver exceptional experiences, from edge to core to cloud. Discover how Zayo connects what’s next at www.zayo.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About EQT

EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization with EUR 232 billion in total assets under management (EUR 130 billion in fee-generating assets under management), within two business segments – Private Capital and Real Assets. EQT owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas and supports them in achieving sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership. More info: www.eqtgroup.com. Follow EQT on LinkedIn, X, YouTube and Instagram.