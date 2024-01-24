BetterUp and Degreed Partner to Drive Leadership Development on the Learning Experience Platform

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BetterUp®, the global leader in transformative coaching and inventor of virtual coaching, today announced a partnership with Degreed, the leading technology suite for lifelong learning and data-driven development. The partnership combines resources from both BetterUp and the Degreed Learning Experience Platform (LXP) to more effectively deploy coaching and meaningful learning opportunities for customers who currently use both platforms. Degreed customers can find BetterUp on the list of preferred partners which currently houses hundreds of thousands of learning pathways for companies to access for their employees. This is BetterUp’s first integration with a LXP and it will be the first-ever coaching resource available on Degreed.

Starting today, the integration will facilitate a cross-platform leadership development resource. The BetterUp pathway is discoverable in Degreed, where employees already turn for meaningful learning and development. This partnership will centralize actions for members by integrating the BetterUp Coaching Path and track employee progress for customers to better understand real-time skill development. Getting Degreed configured with BetterUp takes less than an hour and is secure through SSO authorization.

"BetterUp and Degreed are committed to delivering scalable workforce development and transformation opportunities," said Erik Darby, Vice President of Business Development at BetterUp. "Through this partnership, we seamlessly integrate coaching into the flow of work of thousands of Degreed customers, empowering organizations to enhance the personal growth and development of their workforce with personalized 1:1 BetterUp coaching.”

BetterUp offers coaching and content powered by insights from more than 3 million coaching sessions and a roster of expert coaches that specialize in supporting a wide range of topics like sleep, nutrition, communication effectiveness, diversity, equity, inclusion & belonging, and more. BetterUp has been shown to drive positive behavior change – on average, members who start their coaching journey low in these areas see a 149% increase in resilience, a 94% increase in strategic planning, an 80% increase in social connection, a 79% increase in focus, and a 48% increase in overall employee experience.

"We are thrilled to introduce our groundbreaking partnership with BetterUp,” said Nag Chandrashekar, Chief Product Officer at Degreed. “This collaboration is founded on the shared mission of creating a more integrated learning and development experience, supporting discovery, and unlocking a partnership that enhances the value of leadership development resources across both platforms.”

With the leading enterprise LXP, Degreed is dedicated to empowering individuals and organizations through continuous learning. With a vast network of users and customers, Degreed is committed to centralizing learning and development opportunities, reducing cognitive load, and transforming the way people grow in their careers. Degreed LXP serves over 400 enterprises (10K - 100K employees) with users in more than 200 countries and is one of the only open, independent LXPs on the market.

Degreed is the latest addition to the growing category of BetterUp integrations and partnerships. BetterUp recently announced collaborations with Salesforce, Workday, SAP SuccessFactors, Carahsoft and others.

Learn how your organization can gain more with BetterUp on the Degreed Ecosystem Directory. More information on BetterUp and Degreed’s partnership is available at betterup.com/degreed-integration.

About Degreed

Degreed is a technology suite that combines lifelong learning and data-driven development so organizations can accelerate workforce capabilities for greater impact and make skills the heart of all work.

Degreed is the only learning platform that makes it easy for companies to deliver daily learning, deep skill-building, education benefits, real-time insights and expert services, while connecting to the most robust and open ecosystem. Each day, over 9 million learners from hundreds of global companies use Degreed to gain the skills to grow in their careers.

Degreed, founded in 2012, launched with the mission of “jailbreaking the degree” where all skills are recognized, irrespective of how they are acquired. Degreed is headquartered in Pleasanton, California, with offices in Salt Lake City, New York, London, Amsterdam, and Brisbane.

About BetterUp

Founded in 2013, BetterUp® is the human transformation company driving peak performance in individuals and organizations through unparalleled access to coaching, content, community, and AI. BetterUp is the inventor of virtual coaching and the largest mental health and coaching startup in the world, with the world’s largest network of over 4,000 Coaches offering support in 64 languages across over 70 countries. Trusted by more than 600 organizations including NASA, Google, Chipotle, Salesforce, Hilton, and other leading Fortune 1,000 companies, BetterUp delivers on key impact areas – transformational leadership, resilience and readiness as well as manager effectiveness – all with the vision to inspire people everywhere to live with greater clarity, purpose, and passion. BetterUp’s Science Board is composed of leading researchers and luminaries in the fields of positive psychology and human performance including Martin Seligman, Shawn Achor, Quinetta Roberson, and Adam Grant who also serves as the Chairman of the BetterUp Center for Purpose & Performance. BetterUp has been recognized by Inc. 5000, Fortune’s Great Places to Work, and PEOPLE Magazine’s Companies that Care. Investors include Wellington Management, ICONIQ Growth, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Threshold Ventures, PLUS Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Sapphire Ventures, Mubadala Investment Company, Morningside Group, SV Angel, Freestyle Capital, Crosslink Capital, and Tenaya Capital. To learn more, visit www.betterup.com.