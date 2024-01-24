Partnership with Evolv Technology a Slam Dunk for Houston’s Toyota Center

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the modern security technology company transforming threat and weapons detection to create safer experiences, today announced it is providing weapons detection to Toyota Center, home of the NBA’s Houston Rockets.

Toyota Center installed Evolv Express® systems earlier this month, making their debut when the Rockets hosted the Utah Jazz on January 20. The systems are used to screen fans entering the arena, which can hold more than 18,000 guests. The Rockets saw the success the Houston Astros (MLB) and Houston Texans (NFL) had with Evolv, and quickly jumped on the opportunity to get Express in place after the NBA recently started to allow applications for this technology.

“We are excited to partner with Evolv Technology to enhance our fan experience while maintaining the safety of our arena,” said Doug Hall, general manager and senior vice president of Toyota Center. “This partnership is focused on utilizing cutting-edge technology to create a safer, faster and better screening process for our guests as they enter Toyota Center.”

Evolv Express uses sensor technology combined with artificial intelligence to pinpoint and distinguish everyday items from potential threats, such as a phone from a firearm. Fans can walk through at normal speed without always stopping for individual security checks, preventing the typical backups at venue entry caused by metal detectors and manual wanding. Toyota Center is the seventh NBA arena to partner with Evolv to screen fans, joining, among others, Ball Arena in Denver.

“There is no greater indication of Evolv’s success than to have customers recommend the technology to each other the way they did in Houston,” said Jay Muelhoefer, Evolv Technology’s chief commercial officer. “We’re thankful for Toyota Center’s partnership and humbled that with the addition of the arena to our roster, close to 50 professional U.S. sports teams now use Evolv.”

Since the launch of Evolv Express in 2019, Evolv has screened more than 1 billion people. Toyota Center is part of a growing list of teams and sports facilities in the United States and around the world using Evolv Technology as part of their safety plans.

