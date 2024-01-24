Cequence and Vercara Partner to Combat Cyber Threats and Revolutionize API Security

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cequence Security is proud to announce a new partnership with Vercara, a leading provider of cloud-based services that secure the online experience. This collaboration aims to fortify the cybersecurity landscape by pairing Vercara’s network and application protections with Cequence Security's innovative Unified API Protection (UAP) platform.

Security teams encounter substantial hurdles in safeguarding API applications from cyber-attacks, including the rapid development and deployment of API applications across diverse cloud providers. The unmanaged and unprotected nature of these APIs can harbor critical vulnerabilities, making them susceptible to exploitation. Moreover, the lack of a clear and consistent security posture across the application footprint introduces further complexities.

To address these challenges, Cequence Security's UAP platform provides a comprehensive discovery of the entire API attack surface, encompassing both external and internal APIs. It ensures compliance with security and governance best practices, eliminating unknown and unmitigated API security risks. Furthermore, the solution offers native real-time inline protection, blocking API attacks before they reach applications.

"The absence of API protection puts you at risk of potential theft, fraud, non-compliance, and business disruptions,” said Carlos Morales, SVP Solutions at Vercara. “Our partnership with Cequence combines our collective best-in-class services to address the evolving demands of the cybersecurity landscape, ensuring that businesses can confidently deploy needed applications and successfully navigate the complexities of API security with advanced, holistic protection.”

Arun Gowda, VP, Business Development at Cequence Security, said, “In the evolving landscape of cybersecurity, the extensive risk of data compromise in API breaches goes beyond external APIs to internal ones. These often-overlooked internal APIs can access sensitive data not intended for public exposure. APIs have changed the game for attackers, making it imperative to prioritize the security of all assets accessible through APIs, including those not expected to be publicly exposed.”

He added, “We are pleased to combine our innovative API security solutions with Vercara's innovative WAF and DDoS services to deliver advanced, holistic API protection. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to provide unparalleled security measures for businesses reliant on APIs.”

Cequence Security's UAP platform is unparalleled in addressing all phases of the API security lifecycle. It provides:

Discovery: A continuous API attack surface discovery management product that assesses your application footprint, offering a complete inventory of external APIs.

A continuous API attack surface discovery management product that assesses your application footprint, offering a complete inventory of external APIs. Compliance: A security posture management product that identifies security risks in APIs, ensuring compliance with specifications, security test requirements, and governance best practices.

A security posture management product that identifies security risks in APIs, ensuring compliance with specifications, security test requirements, and governance best practices. Protection: Detects and prevents sophisticated automated API attacks and business logic abuse using advanced machine learning rules, providing real-time protection without relying on third-party components.

About Cequence Security

Cequence, a pioneer in API security and bot management, is the only solution that delivers Unified API Protection (UAP), uniting discovery, compliance, and protection across all internal and external APIs to defend against attacks, targeted abuse, and fraud. Requiring less than 15 minutes to onboard an API without requiring any instrumentation, SDK, or JavaScript integration, the flexible deployment model supports SaaS, on-premises, and hybrid installations. Cequence solutions scale to handle the most demanding Fortune and Global 2000 organizations, securing more than 8 billion daily API calls and protecting more than 3 billion user accounts across these customers. To learn more, visit www.cequence.ai.

About Vercara

Vercara is a purpose-built, global, cloud-based security platform that provides layers of protection to safeguard businesses’ online presence, no matter where attacks originate or where they are aimed. Delivering the industry’s highest-performing solutions and supported by unparalleled 24/7 human expertise and hands-on guidance, top global brands depend on Vercara to protect their networks and applications against threats and downtime. Vercara’s suite of cloud-based services is secure, reliable, and available, delivering peace of mind and ensuring that businesses and their customers experience exceptional interactions all day, every day. Pressure-tested in the world’s most tightly regulated and high-traffic verticals, Vercara’s mission-critical security portfolio provides best-in-class DNS and application and network security (including DDoS and WAF) services to its Global 5000 customers and beyond. For more information, visit vercara.com.