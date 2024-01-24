SoundHound And Jersey Mike’s Introduce Voice AI Phone Ordering

The AI answers 100% of calls and can even take multiple orders at once. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The AI answers 100% of calls and can even take multiple orders at once. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, and Jersey Mike’s Subs today announced that they are working together to give customers the ability to place phone orders for pick-up via a state-of-the-art voice AI ordering system. Optimized for natural human speech, Jersey Mike’s customers won’t have to modify their language or interact awkwardly with the software – they can just speak naturally as they would to another person.

Initially live at 50 locations, SoundHound’s voice technology has been trained on the entirety of Jersey Mike’s menu – from the #17 Mike’s Famous Philly through to the #9 Club Supreme – and uses advanced AI to recognize items instantly as customers are talking, allowing the system to take food and drink orders effortlessly and with greater accuracy.

As well as taking orders, SoundHound’s sophisticated technology answers a broad range of menu questions (e.g., about specials and promotions), and even provides information about opening times, parking, allergens, and many more FAQs. The AI answers 100% of calls and can even take multiple orders at once. Significantly, this frees up Jersey Mike’s employees to focus on making delicious food and giving great service to in-store customers.

“Jersey Mike’s customers know that we strive to provide quality in everything we do. The way we choose technology is no different,” said Scott Scherer, Chief Information Officer, Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, Inc. “AI is becoming an important part of supporting restaurant staff and providing impeccable customer service, so we’ve partnered with SoundHound because they have the experience and expertise to make sure that our customers get their favorite sub exactly how they like it on time, every time.”

You can check out a demo of the technology here.

A recent study by SoundHound found that restaurant technology is one of the top three drivers of customer satisfaction, and that nearly 8 in 10 of regular diners in the US believe that most food ordering will be handled by AI voice assistants in the next few years.

“More than ever, restaurant customers are ordering for pick-up and delivery, and to keep them coming back businesses need to provide a slick, hassle free experience,” said Keyvan Mohajer, CEO and Co-Founder of SoundHound AI. “Technology is now a critical part of that, and Jersey Mike’s is at the forefront of brands embracing AI to deliver first-class customer service – from when they place the order, to handing over the sub. We’re excited to be working with them.”

To learn more about restaurant solutions from SoundHound AI, visit www.soundhound.com.

About Jersey Mike's

Jersey Mike's Subs, with more than 3,000 locations open and in development nationwide, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike's local communities is reflected in its mission statement "Giving…making a difference in someone's life." For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com or follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/jerseymikes), Instagram (instagram.com/jerseymikes), and Twitter (twitter.com/jerseymikes.com).

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in conversational intelligence, offers voice AI solutions that let businesses offer incredible conversational experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary technology, SoundHound’s voice AI delivers best-in-class speed and accuracy in numerous languages to product creators across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries via groundbreaking AI-driven products like Smart Answering, Smart Ordering, and Dynamic Interaction™, a real-time, multimodal customer service interface. Along with SoundHound Chat AI, a powerful voice assistant with integrated Generative AI, SoundHound powers millions of products and services, and processes billions of interactions each year for world class businesses.