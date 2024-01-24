Legrand: Half-Year Liquidity Agreement Statement

LIMOGES, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement between Legrand (Paris:LR) and BNP Paribas, the following assets were held in the liquidity account at December 31th, 2023:

- 26,806 shares

- €25,947,598

In the second half of 2023, it has been negotiated a total of:

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,813

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 7,028

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 812,301 shares for €71,366,781

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 835,195 shares for €73,305,600

Recap:

At the previous statement date (June 30th, 2023), the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

- 49,700 shares

- €24,008,779

In the first half of 2023, it has been negotiated a total of:

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,394

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 8,764

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 846,751 shares for €71,814,174

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 908,281 shares for €76,982,540

When the agreement was first put in place, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

- 90,346 shares

- €19,880,644

Date Buy Sell Quantity Number of

executions Traded volume Quantity Number of

executions Traded volume 03/07/2023 4 502 35 407 282,12 2 1 182,20 04/07/2023 3 000 23 268 920,00 3 000 44 269 100,00 05/07/2023 5 500 58 492 059,98 5 500 36 492 590,01 06/07/2023 10 500 64 927 449,99 9 209 88 814 655,40 07/07/2023 5 000 51 438 206,40 5 000 43 438 600,00 10/07/2023 5 000 35 439 060,00 6 000 58 527 599,98 11/07/2023 6 500 56 581 550,00 6 500 37 582 100,03 12/07/2023 3 500 27 318 610,01 5 500 32 500 690,03 13/07/2023 5 000 49 457 480,00 4 000 31 366 700,00 14/07/2023 3 500 36 321 480,01 3 500 39 321 989,99 17/07/2023 6 000 39 549 169,98 4 000 38 366 800,00 18/07/2023 3 500 20 320 027,12 5 000 58 457 850,00 19/07/2023 8 000 57 731 210,00 1 000 8 92 200,00 20/07/2023 4 500 27 403 200,00 4 500 55 403 518,02 21/07/2023 5 000 45 450 140,00 6 000 79 541 440,00 24/07/2023 7 000 41 629 792,10 7 000 90 630 780,01 25/07/2023 10 500 64 948 295,53 12 500 162 1 132 080,00 26/07/2023 8 500 62 766 840,00 8 500 98 767 606,78 27/07/2023 5 000 34 454 030,00 11 991 112 1 096 212,78 28/07/2023 6 000 35 545 190,00 6 000 51 545 400,00 31/07/2023 20 500 107 1 838 670,01 20 445 193 1 836 641,41 01/08/2023 4 500 11 407 250,00 7 500 90 684 380,03 02/08/2023 9 000 36 818 399,97 11 500 141 1 051 037,10 03/08/2023 8 250 42 758 714,96 5 500 86 506 740,03 04/08/2023 6 000 39 548 850,00 6 000 46 549 480,00 07/08/2023 6 500 50 593 749,98 6 500 82 594 650,03 08/08/2023 6 000 39 549 480,00 6 000 63 550 810,02 09/08/2023 4 104 27 378 753,28 4 104 56 379 461,59 10/08/2023 4 445 54 406 324,52 5 695 66 525 788,03 11/08/2023 6 000 34 548 700,00 6 000 69 549 360,00 14/08/2023 4 000 40 365 500,00 5 000 62 458 070,00 15/08/2023 6 000 37 548 460,00 16/08/2023 3 500 36 317 730,00 4 500 53 409 249,98 17/08/2023 10 700 72 962 679,96 7 700 60 695 160,00 18/08/2023 3 000 16 265 650,00 4 000 39 354 900,00 21/08/2023 5 000 43 444 120,00 3 000 40 266 850,00 22/08/2023 3 000 26 268 560,00 5 500 44 492 449,98 23/08/2023 4 000 21 357 117,32 2 525 15 225 821,51 24/08/2023 5 500 27 493 950,00 5 000 41 451 800,00 25/08/2023 5 000 63 444 880,20 5 000 55 445 553,90 28/08/2023 3 000 21 269 700,00 5 500 38 495 610,01 29/08/2023 3 000 32 272 100,00 4 000 27 363 700,00 30/08/2023 5 500 38 501 139,98 4 500 20 411 330,02 31/08/2023 3 500 30 319 550,00 2 000 19 183 340,00 01/09/2023 5 000 40 454 780,00 5 000 25 455 380,00 04/09/2023 3 000 22 272 850,00 05/09/2023 9 000 70 809 759,97 9 073 91 818 368,36 06/09/2023 4 500 45 404 339,99 10 000 80 905 130,00 07/09/2023 6 781 50 614 880,53 4 281 41 389 261,40 08/09/2023 7 500 46 678 210,00 7 500 54 680 360,03 11/09/2023 6 000 32 529 890,00 1 000 2 88 480,00 12/09/2023 3 000 19 263 730,00 3 500 24 309 388,49 13/09/2023 13 000 72 1 128 739,95 6 688 44 582 362,42 14/09/2023 6 000 33 516 930,00 12 312 65 1 068 395,35 15/09/2023 5 500 30 485 710,01 18/09/2023 6 441 37 565 387,50 5 441 84 478 195,72 19/09/2023 6 000 44 525 780,00 20/09/2023 3 000 32 262 950,00 10 000 62 878 335,50 21/09/2023 10 000 62 861 350,00 7 274 53 627 644,29 22/09/2023 6 000 48 510 750,00 25/09/2023 1 500 2 125 700,00 5 000 42 422 650,00 26/09/2023 7 000 42 593 639,97 9 000 101 764 479,98 27/09/2023 4 500 11 382 440,02 6 000 50 511 339,98 28/09/2023 7 500 47 633 549,98 7 500 74 634 809,98 29/09/2023 5 500 32 476 839,99 02/10/2023 4 900 45 428 948,01 4 150 36 364 245,00 03/10/2023 4 000 52 347 400,00 5 000 63 435 120,00 04/10/2023 6 000 33 517 950,00 1 500 11 130 110,00 05/10/2023 5 500 66 473 840,02 5 000 31 431 100,00 06/10/2023 6 500 39 556 800,01 6 500 100 557 749,99 09/10/2023 5 500 27 472 130,01 5 500 71 472 709,99 10/10/2023 4 1 346,00 3 000 28 259 668,30 11/10/2023 4 250 48 368 778,28 4 250 29 370 925,00 12/10/2023 2 000 18 176 340,00 2 000 22 176 500,00 13/10/2023 20 500 111 1 774 450,07 16/10/2023 8 000 80 685 930,00 10 000 99 859 810,00 17/10/2023 7 500 29 636 810,00 7 500 107 639 070,95 18/10/2023 8 145 34 689 343,03 19/10/2023 4 500 30 374 610,02 4 500 35 374 850,00 20/10/2023 10 500 49 855 766,28 9 370 98 764 270,52 23/10/2023 24 000 24 1 938 240,00 24 000 279 1 940 994,64 24/10/2023 14 362 40 1 159 349,34 14 362 96 1 159 971,68 25/10/2023 7 459 74 603 295,40 14 000 32 1 133 970,00 26/10/2023 10 000 30 797 310,00 10 000 55 798 600,00 27/10/2023 16 250 177 1 313 112,72 16 250 139 1 314 969,72 30/10/2023 1 500 9 122 250,00 1 500 9 122 400,00 31/10/2023 11 220 76 918 392,00 21 220 91 1 743 132,40 01/11/2023 10 000 24 812 270,00 10 000 154 814 559,64 02/11/2023 11 500 25 953 190,00 03/11/2023 12 500 168 1 049 596,28 13 500 44 1 134 830,00 06/11/2023 6 500 24 542 310,00 4 000 34 335 040,00 07/11/2023 7 500 48 621 750,00 10 000 66 830 300,00 08/11/2023 12 000 9 936 000,00 12 000 66 943 200,00 09/11/2023 14 500 25 1 204 660,00 10/11/2023 10 110 83 847 932,00 6 960 60 584 880,00 13/11/2023 2 000 34 168 080,00 2 000 6 168 400,00 14/11/2023 11 500 7 965 250,00 16 500 45 1 390 100,00 15/11/2023 5 000 74 432 902,08 5 000 24 433 780,00 16/11/2023 8 250 78 718 007,00 8 500 41 741 100,00 17/11/2023 9 000 115 790 515,00 9 000 23 791 500,00 20/11/2023 11 500 44 1 008 185,22 11 500 32 1 011 530,00 21/11/2023 1 500 7 132 000,00 1 500 16 132 300,00 22/11/2023 6 500 88 572 950,00 6 500 16 573 900,00 23/11/2023 2 000 7 176 200,00 2 000 10 176 400,00 24/11/2023 6 000 16 531 080,00 11 000 29 973 850,00 27/11/2023 2 000 33 177 600,00 2 000 17 177 720,00 28/11/2023 4 000 42 354 000,00 4 000 63 354 440,00 29/11/2023 9 550 77 842 899,40 9 550 116 845 582,04 30/11/2023 6 500 82 576 810,00 6 500 51 576 910,00 01/12/2023 7 750 106 690 390,00 7 750 64 691 155,00 04/12/2023 11 500 99 1 025 484,40 11 000 68 981 620,00 05/12/2023 7 712 88 685 059,36 8 712 82 775 327,20 06/12/2023 4 000 57 365 623,00 6 500 46 594 677,88 07/12/2023 6 000 33 552 063,48 6 000 55 553 000,00 08/12/2023 9 105 131 844 222,50 10 105 87 939 338,30 11/12/2023 11 500 118 1 084 670,00 12/12/2023 2 000 10 189 000,00 2 000 17 190 083,60 13/12/2023 4 500 29 426 200,00 14/12/2023 4 723 51 450 894,20 9 340 63 891 889,22 15/12/2023 8 250 87 794 905,00 6 250 123 604 502,62 18/12/2023 8 927 75 858 737,80 7 677 64 739 986,32 19/12/2023 14 500 91 1 378 220,00 20/12/2023 2 111 18 199 087,28 6 111 87 579 031,70 21/12/2023 2 000 18 188 400,00 4 000 75 378 377,64 22/12/2023 4 000 39 378 800,00 4 000 27 379 200,00 27/12/2023 8 500 68 805 313,16 8 500 92 806 740,00 28/12/2023 6 500 70 612 730,00 4 000 44 378 280,00 29/12/2023 2 000 38 188 240,00 1 398 3 131 971,20

Key financial dates:

2023 annual results: February 15, 2024

“Quiet period1” starts January 16, 2024

2024 first-quarter annual results: May 3, 2024

“Quiet period1” starts April 3, 2024

General Meeting of Shareholders: May 29, 2024

