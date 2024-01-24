Legrand: Half-Year Liquidity Agreement Statement

LIMOGES, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement between Legrand (Paris:LR) and BNP Paribas, the following assets were held in the liquidity account at December 31th, 2023:
- 26,806 shares
- €25,947,598
In the second half of 2023, it has been negotiated a total of:
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,813
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 7,028
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 812,301 shares for €71,366,781
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 835,195 shares for €73,305,600
Recap:
- At the previous statement date (June 30th, 2023), the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
- 49,700 shares
- €24,008,779
In the first half of 2023, it has been negotiated a total of:
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,394
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 8,764
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 846,751 shares for €71,814,174
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 908,281 shares for €76,982,540
- When the agreement was first put in place, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
- 90,346 shares
- €19,880,644
The reader is invited to verify authenticity of press releases by Legrand with the CertiDox app. More information on www.certidox.com
|
Date
|
Buy
|
Sell
|
Quantity
|
Number of
|
Traded volume
|
Quantity
|
Number of
|
Traded volume
|
03/07/2023
|
4 502
|
35
|
407 282,12
|
2
|
1
|
182,20
|
04/07/2023
|
3 000
|
23
|
268 920,00
|
3 000
|
44
|
269 100,00
|
05/07/2023
|
5 500
|
58
|
492 059,98
|
5 500
|
36
|
492 590,01
|
06/07/2023
|
10 500
|
64
|
927 449,99
|
9 209
|
88
|
814 655,40
|
07/07/2023
|
5 000
|
51
|
438 206,40
|
5 000
|
43
|
438 600,00
|
10/07/2023
|
5 000
|
35
|
439 060,00
|
6 000
|
58
|
527 599,98
|
11/07/2023
|
6 500
|
56
|
581 550,00
|
6 500
|
37
|
582 100,03
|
12/07/2023
|
3 500
|
27
|
318 610,01
|
5 500
|
32
|
500 690,03
|
13/07/2023
|
5 000
|
49
|
457 480,00
|
4 000
|
31
|
366 700,00
|
14/07/2023
|
3 500
|
36
|
321 480,01
|
3 500
|
39
|
321 989,99
|
17/07/2023
|
6 000
|
39
|
549 169,98
|
4 000
|
38
|
366 800,00
|
18/07/2023
|
3 500
|
20
|
320 027,12
|
5 000
|
58
|
457 850,00
|
19/07/2023
|
8 000
|
57
|
731 210,00
|
1 000
|
8
|
92 200,00
|
20/07/2023
|
4 500
|
27
|
403 200,00
|
4 500
|
55
|
403 518,02
|
21/07/2023
|
5 000
|
45
|
450 140,00
|
6 000
|
79
|
541 440,00
|
24/07/2023
|
7 000
|
41
|
629 792,10
|
7 000
|
90
|
630 780,01
|
25/07/2023
|
10 500
|
64
|
948 295,53
|
12 500
|
162
|
1 132 080,00
|
26/07/2023
|
8 500
|
62
|
766 840,00
|
8 500
|
98
|
767 606,78
|
27/07/2023
|
5 000
|
34
|
454 030,00
|
11 991
|
112
|
1 096 212,78
|
28/07/2023
|
6 000
|
35
|
545 190,00
|
6 000
|
51
|
545 400,00
|
31/07/2023
|
20 500
|
107
|
1 838 670,01
|
20 445
|
193
|
1 836 641,41
|
01/08/2023
|
4 500
|
11
|
407 250,00
|
7 500
|
90
|
684 380,03
|
02/08/2023
|
9 000
|
36
|
818 399,97
|
11 500
|
141
|
1 051 037,10
|
03/08/2023
|
8 250
|
42
|
758 714,96
|
5 500
|
86
|
506 740,03
|
04/08/2023
|
6 000
|
39
|
548 850,00
|
6 000
|
46
|
549 480,00
|
07/08/2023
|
6 500
|
50
|
593 749,98
|
6 500
|
82
|
594 650,03
|
08/08/2023
|
6 000
|
39
|
549 480,00
|
6 000
|
63
|
550 810,02
|
09/08/2023
|
4 104
|
27
|
378 753,28
|
4 104
|
56
|
379 461,59
|
10/08/2023
|
4 445
|
54
|
406 324,52
|
5 695
|
66
|
525 788,03
|
11/08/2023
|
6 000
|
34
|
548 700,00
|
6 000
|
69
|
549 360,00
|
14/08/2023
|
4 000
|
40
|
365 500,00
|
5 000
|
62
|
458 070,00
|
15/08/2023
|
6 000
|
37
|
548 460,00
|
|
|
|
16/08/2023
|
3 500
|
36
|
317 730,00
|
4 500
|
53
|
409 249,98
|
17/08/2023
|
10 700
|
72
|
962 679,96
|
7 700
|
60
|
695 160,00
|
18/08/2023
|
3 000
|
16
|
265 650,00
|
4 000
|
39
|
354 900,00
|
21/08/2023
|
5 000
|
43
|
444 120,00
|
3 000
|
40
|
266 850,00
|
22/08/2023
|
3 000
|
26
|
268 560,00
|
5 500
|
44
|
492 449,98
|
23/08/2023
|
4 000
|
21
|
357 117,32
|
2 525
|
15
|
225 821,51
|
24/08/2023
|
5 500
|
27
|
493 950,00
|
5 000
|
41
|
451 800,00
|
25/08/2023
|
5 000
|
63
|
444 880,20
|
5 000
|
55
|
445 553,90
|
28/08/2023
|
3 000
|
21
|
269 700,00
|
5 500
|
38
|
495 610,01
|
29/08/2023
|
3 000
|
32
|
272 100,00
|
4 000
|
27
|
363 700,00
|
30/08/2023
|
5 500
|
38
|
501 139,98
|
4 500
|
20
|
411 330,02
|
31/08/2023
|
3 500
|
30
|
319 550,00
|
2 000
|
19
|
183 340,00
|
01/09/2023
|
5 000
|
40
|
454 780,00
|
5 000
|
25
|
455 380,00
|
04/09/2023
|
3 000
|
22
|
272 850,00
|
|
|
|
05/09/2023
|
9 000
|
70
|
809 759,97
|
9 073
|
91
|
818 368,36
|
06/09/2023
|
4 500
|
45
|
404 339,99
|
10 000
|
80
|
905 130,00
|
07/09/2023
|
6 781
|
50
|
614 880,53
|
4 281
|
41
|
389 261,40
|
08/09/2023
|
7 500
|
46
|
678 210,00
|
7 500
|
54
|
680 360,03
|
11/09/2023
|
6 000
|
32
|
529 890,00
|
1 000
|
2
|
88 480,00
|
12/09/2023
|
3 000
|
19
|
263 730,00
|
3 500
|
24
|
309 388,49
|
13/09/2023
|
13 000
|
72
|
1 128 739,95
|
6 688
|
44
|
582 362,42
|
14/09/2023
|
6 000
|
33
|
516 930,00
|
12 312
|
65
|
1 068 395,35
|
15/09/2023
|
|
|
|
5 500
|
30
|
485 710,01
|
18/09/2023
|
6 441
|
37
|
565 387,50
|
5 441
|
84
|
478 195,72
|
19/09/2023
|
6 000
|
44
|
525 780,00
|
|
|
|
20/09/2023
|
3 000
|
32
|
262 950,00
|
10 000
|
62
|
878 335,50
|
21/09/2023
|
10 000
|
62
|
861 350,00
|
7 274
|
53
|
627 644,29
|
22/09/2023
|
6 000
|
48
|
510 750,00
|
|
|
|
25/09/2023
|
1 500
|
2
|
125 700,00
|
5 000
|
42
|
422 650,00
|
26/09/2023
|
7 000
|
42
|
593 639,97
|
9 000
|
101
|
764 479,98
|
27/09/2023
|
4 500
|
11
|
382 440,02
|
6 000
|
50
|
511 339,98
|
28/09/2023
|
7 500
|
47
|
633 549,98
|
7 500
|
74
|
634 809,98
|
29/09/2023
|
|
|
|
5 500
|
32
|
476 839,99
|
02/10/2023
|
4 900
|
45
|
428 948,01
|
4 150
|
36
|
364 245,00
|
03/10/2023
|
4 000
|
52
|
347 400,00
|
5 000
|
63
|
435 120,00
|
04/10/2023
|
6 000
|
33
|
517 950,00
|
1 500
|
11
|
130 110,00
|
05/10/2023
|
5 500
|
66
|
473 840,02
|
5 000
|
31
|
431 100,00
|
06/10/2023
|
6 500
|
39
|
556 800,01
|
6 500
|
100
|
557 749,99
|
09/10/2023
|
5 500
|
27
|
472 130,01
|
5 500
|
71
|
472 709,99
|
10/10/2023
|
4
|
1
|
346,00
|
3 000
|
28
|
259 668,30
|
11/10/2023
|
4 250
|
48
|
368 778,28
|
4 250
|
29
|
370 925,00
|
12/10/2023
|
2 000
|
18
|
176 340,00
|
2 000
|
22
|
176 500,00
|
13/10/2023
|
20 500
|
111
|
1 774 450,07
|
|
|
|
16/10/2023
|
8 000
|
80
|
685 930,00
|
10 000
|
99
|
859 810,00
|
17/10/2023
|
7 500
|
29
|
636 810,00
|
7 500
|
107
|
639 070,95
|
18/10/2023
|
8 145
|
34
|
689 343,03
|
|
|
|
19/10/2023
|
4 500
|
30
|
374 610,02
|
4 500
|
35
|
374 850,00
|
20/10/2023
|
10 500
|
49
|
855 766,28
|
9 370
|
98
|
764 270,52
|
23/10/2023
|
24 000
|
24
|
1 938 240,00
|
24 000
|
279
|
1 940 994,64
|
24/10/2023
|
14 362
|
40
|
1 159 349,34
|
14 362
|
96
|
1 159 971,68
|
25/10/2023
|
7 459
|
74
|
603 295,40
|
14 000
|
32
|
1 133 970,00
|
26/10/2023
|
10 000
|
30
|
797 310,00
|
10 000
|
55
|
798 600,00
|
27/10/2023
|
16 250
|
177
|
1 313 112,72
|
16 250
|
139
|
1 314 969,72
|
30/10/2023
|
1 500
|
9
|
122 250,00
|
1 500
|
9
|
122 400,00
|
31/10/2023
|
11 220
|
76
|
918 392,00
|
21 220
|
91
|
1 743 132,40
|
01/11/2023
|
10 000
|
24
|
812 270,00
|
10 000
|
154
|
814 559,64
|
02/11/2023
|
|
|
|
11 500
|
25
|
953 190,00
|
03/11/2023
|
12 500
|
168
|
1 049 596,28
|
13 500
|
44
|
1 134 830,00
|
06/11/2023
|
6 500
|
24
|
542 310,00
|
4 000
|
34
|
335 040,00
|
07/11/2023
|
7 500
|
48
|
621 750,00
|
10 000
|
66
|
830 300,00
|
08/11/2023
|
12 000
|
9
|
936 000,00
|
12 000
|
66
|
943 200,00
|
09/11/2023
|
|
|
|
14 500
|
25
|
1 204 660,00
|
10/11/2023
|
10 110
|
83
|
847 932,00
|
6 960
|
60
|
584 880,00
|
13/11/2023
|
2 000
|
34
|
168 080,00
|
2 000
|
6
|
168 400,00
|
14/11/2023
|
11 500
|
7
|
965 250,00
|
16 500
|
45
|
1 390 100,00
|
15/11/2023
|
5 000
|
74
|
432 902,08
|
5 000
|
24
|
433 780,00
|
16/11/2023
|
8 250
|
78
|
718 007,00
|
8 500
|
41
|
741 100,00
|
17/11/2023
|
9 000
|
115
|
790 515,00
|
9 000
|
23
|
791 500,00
|
20/11/2023
|
11 500
|
44
|
1 008 185,22
|
11 500
|
32
|
1 011 530,00
|
21/11/2023
|
1 500
|
7
|
132 000,00
|
1 500
|
16
|
132 300,00
|
22/11/2023
|
6 500
|
88
|
572 950,00
|
6 500
|
16
|
573 900,00
|
23/11/2023
|
2 000
|
7
|
176 200,00
|
2 000
|
10
|
176 400,00
|
24/11/2023
|
6 000
|
16
|
531 080,00
|
11 000
|
29
|
973 850,00
|
27/11/2023
|
2 000
|
33
|
177 600,00
|
2 000
|
17
|
177 720,00
|
28/11/2023
|
4 000
|
42
|
354 000,00
|
4 000
|
63
|
354 440,00
|
29/11/2023
|
9 550
|
77
|
842 899,40
|
9 550
|
116
|
845 582,04
|
30/11/2023
|
6 500
|
82
|
576 810,00
|
6 500
|
51
|
576 910,00
|
01/12/2023
|
7 750
|
106
|
690 390,00
|
7 750
|
64
|
691 155,00
|
04/12/2023
|
11 500
|
99
|
1 025 484,40
|
11 000
|
68
|
981 620,00
|
05/12/2023
|
7 712
|
88
|
685 059,36
|
8 712
|
82
|
775 327,20
|
06/12/2023
|
4 000
|
57
|
365 623,00
|
6 500
|
46
|
594 677,88
|
07/12/2023
|
6 000
|
33
|
552 063,48
|
6 000
|
55
|
553 000,00
|
08/12/2023
|
9 105
|
131
|
844 222,50
|
10 105
|
87
|
939 338,30
|
11/12/2023
|
|
|
|
11 500
|
118
|
1 084 670,00
|
12/12/2023
|
2 000
|
10
|
189 000,00
|
2 000
|
17
|
190 083,60
|
13/12/2023
|
4 500
|
29
|
426 200,00
|
|
|
|
14/12/2023
|
4 723
|
51
|
450 894,20
|
9 340
|
63
|
891 889,22
|
15/12/2023
|
8 250
|
87
|
794 905,00
|
6 250
|
123
|
604 502,62
|
18/12/2023
|
8 927
|
75
|
858 737,80
|
7 677
|
64
|
739 986,32
|
19/12/2023
|
14 500
|
91
|
1 378 220,00
|
|
|
|
20/12/2023
|
2 111
|
18
|
199 087,28
|
6 111
|
87
|
579 031,70
|
21/12/2023
|
2 000
|
18
|
188 400,00
|
4 000
|
75
|
378 377,64
|
22/12/2023
|
4 000
|
39
|
378 800,00
|
4 000
|
27
|
379 200,00
|
27/12/2023
|
8 500
|
68
|
805 313,16
|
8 500
|
92
|
806 740,00
|
28/12/2023
|
6 500
|
70
|
612 730,00
|
4 000
|
44
|
378 280,00
|
29/12/2023
|
2 000
|
38
|
188 240,00
|
1 398
|
3
|
131 971,20
Key financial dates:
-
2023 annual results: February 15, 2024
“Quiet period1” starts January 16, 2024
-
2024 first-quarter annual results: May 3, 2024
“Quiet period1” starts April 3, 2024
- General Meeting of Shareholders: May 29, 2024
1 Period of time in which all communication is suspended in the run-up to the publication of results.