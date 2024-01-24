Legrand: Half-Year Liquidity Agreement Statement

Under the liquidity agreement between Legrand (Paris:LR) and BNP Paribas, the following assets were held in the liquidity account at December 31th, 2023:

- 26,806 shares
- €25,947,598

In the second half of 2023, it has been negotiated a total of:

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,813
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 7,028
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 812,301 shares for €71,366,781
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 835,195 shares for €73,305,600

Recap:

  • At the previous statement date (June 30th, 2023), the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

- 49,700 shares
- €24,008,779

In the first half of 2023, it has been negotiated a total of:

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,394
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 8,764
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 846,751 shares for €71,814,174
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 908,281 shares for €76,982,540

  • When the agreement was first put in place, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

- 90,346 shares
- €19,880,644

Key financial dates:

  • 2023 annual results: February 15, 2024
    “Quiet period1” starts January 16, 2024
  • 2024 first-quarter annual results: May 3, 2024
    “Quiet period1” starts April 3, 2024
  • General Meeting of Shareholders: May 29, 2024

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: datacenters, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of €8.3 billion in 2022. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC SBT 1.5 indexes.
(code ISIN FR0010307819).https://www.legrandgroup.com

1 Period of time in which all communication is suspended in the run-up to the publication of results.

Contacts

Investor relations
Legrand
Ronan Marc
Tel: +33 (0)1 49 72 53 53
ronan.marc@legrand.com

Press relations
TBWA Corporate
Tiphaine Raffray
Mob: +33 (0)6 58 27 78 98
tiphaine.raffray@tbwa-corporate.com

