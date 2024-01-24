TransCelerate BioPharma Organized for Growth and Bringing New Innovation and Collaboration to the Biopharmaceutical R&D Community

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TransCelerate BioPharma Inc. (TransCelerate), announced today an expansion of its membership and appointment of the organization’s Chief Operating Officer. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Gilead), a leading biopharmaceutical company that has achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, has joined TransCelerate as its newest member.

TransCelerate brings the global biopharmaceutical R&D community together, including some of the largest biopharmaceutical companies in the world, to accelerate and simplify the discovery and delivery of new medicines.

“TransCelerate has an unwavering commitment to foster collaboration across the biopharmaceutical R&D community. Last year, our Board of Directors and leadership envisaged a bold future for drug development and have been extremely thoughtful about TransCelerate's role when developing a strategic roadmap to guide our efforts over the next three years. Our members embody the power of innovation through collaboration by accelerating answers together to fulfill the needs of patients globally,” said Janice Chang, Chief Executive Officer, TransCelerate. “We are thrilled to have Gilead join us to strengthen our neutral, collaborative platform as we continue to work with and build trust across stakeholders to solve challenges for patients, caregivers, research sites, and healthcare practitioners in pursuit of TransCelerate’s future aspiration – the convergence of clinical research and clinical care.”

“TransCelerate is a trailblazing organization focused on developing and delivering practical solutions that have already proven their impact to streamlining drug development,” said Merdad Parsey, Chief Medical Officer, Gilead. “We are excited to be part of TransCelerate’s unique collaborative approach and to contribute to TransCelerate’s efforts to solve some of the most complex challenges affecting R&D,” he added.

TransCelerate also announced the appointment of Allison Cuff Shimooka as Chief Operating Officer. Allison is responsible for translating the organization’s strategic vision into operational plans and advancing TransCelerate’s engagement strategy. In her role, she will be working closely with the Board of Directors and Member Companies to deliver a portfolio that supports the convergence of clinical research and clinical care. Areas of focus will include innovative trial design, optimizing data collection, data sharing and reuse, and efforts to achieve foundational digitalization and connectivity.

About TransCelerate BioPharma, Inc.

TransCelerate BioPharma Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the health of people around the world by accelerating and simplifying the research and development (R&D) of innovative new therapies. The organization’s mission is to collaborate across the global biopharmaceutical R&D community to identify, prioritize, design, and facilitate the implementation of solutions intended to drive the efficient, effective, and high-quality delivery of new medicines. The vast majority of TransCelerate solutions are publicly available. Headquartered in the Philadelphia area, TransCelerate has 22 Member Companies and 30+ initiatives focused on improving the patient and site experience, enhancing sponsor efficiencies and drug safety, and, as appropriate, harmonizing processes and sharing information.

Membership in TransCelerate is open to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with R&D operations. For more information, please visit http://www.transceleratebiopharmainc.com, https://www.linkedin.com/company/transcelerate-biopharma-inc-/.