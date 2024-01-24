Integrated Endoscopy Partners with Frii Medical to Market Wireless, Single-Use Shaver System

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integrated Endoscopy, a medical device company pioneering the development of cordless 4K, low-cost, single-use endoscopes for the arthroscopic surgery market, has announced its partnership with Frii Medical to bring its proprietary single-use shaver system to the global market.

The first-of-its-kind wireless shaver offers surgeons and health centers the freedom to operate efficiently in any operating room setting, eliminating power cords to the controller. The system comes with a reusable motor / battery module and the associated recharger station. Blades and burrs can be changed intraoperatively to handle any type of procedure.

Like Integrated Endoscopy’s NUVIS single-use arthroscope, Frii’s single-use battery shaver system eliminates the costs of processing and sterilization, ensuring quality and performance every time and significantly reducing the cost of capital equipment required with traditional shaver systems.

“The synergy between Frii’s shaver and our existing family of wireless arthroscopy products makes for a natural fit, and we look forward to being able to provide surgeons with the optimal convenience of a family of innovative devices that are critical to the wireless experience,” said Brad Sharp, Integrated Endoscopy’s CEO. “It’s gratifying to be able to offer a wireless shaver that eliminates the shaver box, cord and shaver head alongside other innovations such as our single use scope that eliminates the need for a light box and light fiber; and a forthcoming wireless camera that eliminates the need for a camera box, camera cord and image capture box. The future of arthroscopy is wireless and we’re excited to be leading the charge.”

Sharp added that the new shaver system will be among the products Integrated Endoscopy will be displaying at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Meeting in San Francisco next month. In its booth (#5607), the company will also be sharing demos of its NUVIS Scope, now compatible with all the leading cannulas on the market; its NUVIS Wireless Camera; the NUVIS Cannula; its Arthroscopy Pump; and the company’s full NUVIS Stack.

Integrated Endoscopy’s NUVIS single-use, 4K, cordless arthroscope is FDA 501(k) cleared, CE marked, and is registered in a number of markets around the world. The company will continue to expand its global distribution network to provide this unique technology to the arthroscopic surgical community.

About Integrated Endoscopy

Irvine, California based Integrated Endoscopy is a pioneer in the development of high-quality, low-cost single-use endoscopes. Its NUVIS Single-Use Arthroscope technology is revolutionizing the market by delivering 4K optics in a single-use device – providing first-time quality for every procedure. The company is actively developing a range of wireless products for endoscopy, promising next generation wireless technology. Integrated Endoscopy is focused on the elimination of unnecessary hardware, fibers, cords, and cables to greatly improve surgeon ergonomics while offering dramatic cost savings. For more information, visit www.iescope.com.

NUVIS is a registered trademark of Integrated Endoscopy.