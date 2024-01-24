Cree LED and Current Lighting Enter into License Agreement

Cree LED and Current Lighting Solutions entered into a patent license agreement with respect to Current’s patents related to KSF/PFS red phosphor for use in Cree LED products featuring Pro9 technology which utilizes KSF/PFS phosphor to boost the efficiency of LED components. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Cree LED and Current Lighting Solutions entered into a patent license agreement with respect to Current’s patents related to KSF/PFS red phosphor for use in Cree LED products featuring Pro9 technology which utilizes KSF/PFS phosphor to boost the efficiency of LED components. (Graphic: Business Wire)

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cree LED, an SGH company (Nasdaq: SGH), and Current Lighting Solutions, LLC announced that they entered into a patent license agreement, effective October 2022, with respect to Current’s patents related to KSF (also called PFS) red phosphor.

Under the agreement, Cree LED has been granted by Current, a limited, nonexclusive, and world-wide license under U.S. Patent Nos. 7,358,542; 7,453,195; 7,497,973; 7,648,649; 7,847,309; and 9,680,067.

This license covers Cree LED products featuring Pro9™ technology which utilizes Potassium Fluoride Silicon (KSF/PFS phosphor). This phosphor boosts the efficiency of LED components, especially those delivering higher CRI (Color Rendering Index).

Cree LED’s product portfolio includes a broad range of Pro9 LED products, including XLamp® COB LED arrays, high-power LEDs, and J Series® mid-power LEDs. Cree LED customers using Pro9-enhanced products benefit from the high color quality, efficiency, and reliability of these LEDs.

“We are pleased to work with Current to license their KSF/PFS patented technology,” said Joe Clark, president of Cree LED. “As a result, we have expanded our Pro9 product options, which includes the only high-power products with the advantages of KSF/PFS phosphor, benefiting customers across all lighting applications.”

The Cree LED Patent License Verification notice can be reviewed here: https://www.cree-led.com/patent-license-verification-letter-pdf

Specific licensing terms are confidential.

Cree LED, XLamp and J Series are registered trademarks of CreeLED, Inc. Pro9 is a trademark of CreeLED, Inc. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

About Current

At Current, we are Always On and working to improve lives with the industry’s most expansive portfolio of sustainable advanced lighting and intelligent controls that reliably meet our customers’ needs. Learn more at currentLighting.com.

About Cree LED

Cree LED offers one of the industry’s broadest portfolios of application-optimized LED chips and components, leading the industry in performance and reliability. Our team delivers best-in-class technology and breakthrough solutions for focused applications in high power and mid-power general lighting, specialty lighting and video screens. With more than thirty years of experience, Cree LED develops products backed by expert design assistance, superior sales support and industry-best global customer service. For more information, visit www.cree-led.com.