Camus Energy Announces Five New Cooperative Utility Customers

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Camus Energy, provider of the grid orchestration platform for a 100% electrified future, announced today five new utility customers have signed on to leverage the software for monitoring and dispatching distributed energy resources. The co-ops partnering with Camus are Hendricks Power Cooperative of Avon, Indiana; Flathead Electric Cooperative of Kalispell, Montana; Kenergy Corporation of Owensboro, Kentucky; Tipmont REMC of Linden, Indiana; and Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative of Kaufman, Texas. This marks the addition of four new states to Camus’ expanding support for rural electric utilities.

The co-ops come to Camus as part of the Community-Integrated Distributed Energy Resilience (CIDER) Initiative, a $4 million project led by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) and funded by the Department of Energy (DOE). The five utilities were carefully selected by project leaders NRECA, Camus, and Emulate Energy. Rayburn Electric, a generation and transmission (G&T) co-op will serve as Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative’s advisor throughout the initiative. The three-year project will demonstrate power supply cost savings and increased reliability through software-driven coordination of behind-the-meter resources, including rooftop solar, electric vehicle chargers, water heaters, battery storage, and smart thermostats.

The Camus platform uses data from existing utility software systems, along with customer device information, to construct a comprehensive understanding of local grid conditions. The platform leverages the enhanced grid awareness to identify when and where to dispatch flexible member resources, enabling the existing grid to serve growing demand.

“ Each one of these cooperatives is taking a proactive stance towards engaging local resources, in ways that work for their community,” said Astrid Atkinson, Camus CEO and Co-Founder. “ By deploying our grid orchestration software, the utilities gain an unmatched, real time picture of the grid and the ability to harness member devices in a flexible, affordable, and reliable way. This ultimately reduces grid-wide operating costs and eliminates many of the issues that come with managing such a complex system. All five of these co-ops have their own unique challenges and opportunities. We’re eager to see the data and success stories to come from our work together.”

The initial Camus software platform and key components of the CIDER Initiative are set to be up and running by mid-2024. The results and data collected through the project will inform the future of grid orchestration for utilities across the country.

