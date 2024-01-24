Dyersburg State Community College, a Tennessee Board of Regents Institution, Selects YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to Serve Students Campuswide

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A Tennessee Board of Regents institution, Dyersburg State Community College, has selected YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to help instructors deliver accessible course content to students in nine rural counties in Northwest Tennessee. The Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) system is the largest system of higher education in Tennessee with 37 community and technical colleges that offer more than 400 programs of study.

YuJa Panorama will replace the institution’s former accessibility tool. The institution was seeking an Accessibility Platform that provides the ability to remediate documents in the D2L Brightspace Learning Management System, as well as robust reporting, and ongoing support and training. In addition to meeting these needs, YuJa automatically generates accessible versions of documents, and provides users with customized website accessibility options they can apply to any webpage. The Platform provides an accessibility gauge, highlights accessibility issues, and provides video guidance on how to fix inaccessible content.

In addition, the institution will benefit from YuJa Panorama’s Remediation Engines, which identify, prioritize, and automate the correction of inaccessible content in documents. An Image Accessibility Engine extracts and converts images, including scanned documents and those with handwritten or digital text to ensure accessibility spans an institution’s digital footprint.

“YuJa Panorama is an all-in-one Accessibility Platform that helps institutions of all sizes remediate accessibility issues so students can access content how and when they need and on any device,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re pleased to expand access and inclusivity for a growing number of students in Tennessee and to continue working with TBR institutions.”

ABOUT DYERSBURG STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Dyersburg State Community College (DSCC) is a comprehensive two-year institution serving nine rural counties in northwest Tennessee, including Crockett, Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion, Henry, Haywood, Weakley, and Tipton. A Tennessee Board of Regents institution, the College provides educational opportunities through its home campus in Dyersburg, the Jimmy Naifeh Center at Tipton County in Covington, and the new DSCC Henry County Center in Paris. Dyersburg State Community College focuses on student learning and offers high-quality academic programs, as well as career programs that provide skills needed to enter the job market or upgrade skills. In addition, DSCC offers several certificate programs that prepare students for specific, high-demand occupations.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.