Bowman Awarded $1.9 Million in New Arizona Mining Contracts

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (the Company or Bowman) (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment, has secured a combined $1.9 million of assignments through two new mining contracts in Arizona.

Under the first contract, Bowman will oversee the comprehensive design work for the SX plant feasibility study, which includes process, geotechnical, structural, mechanical and electrical engineering. The project for which Bowman will be providing design services includes two miles of haul road pavement and stormwater control design; survey services for stockpiled ore and mine water lines; leach pad construction; mined land reclamation; and mapping of a mine railroad.

The second contract is for survey and construction quality assurance (CQA) services for a 53-acre leach pad. Bowman’s CQA services will help to streamline the installation of liner subgrade, geomembrane and geosynthetic clay line, a solutions collection pipe network and the placement of over-liner drain rock.

“Bowman’s mining expertise positions us to continue delivering best-in-class services for our mining clients’ infrastructure and mineral processing facility needs,” said Bruce Larson, EVP for engineering services at Bowman. “We continually apply our extensive industry experience to every mining assignment in an effort to drive innovation and contribute to the long-term sustainability of our clients' projects. We appreciate the continued confidence our clients demonstrate in us with each new project assignment."

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment With over 2,000 employees in 90 locations throughout the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.