US Foods Reaches Agreement With Teamsters Local 705 Representing Bensenville, Illinois, Drivers

ROSEMONT, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD), one of America’s largest foodservice distributors, is pleased to have reached a fully recommended tentative agreement with Teamsters Local 705, the union that represents the company’s drivers in Bensenville, Ill.

The tentative agreement with the union was reached as a result of good faith bargaining efforts. The 5-year agreement provides wage, benefits and healthcare contributions increases that build on the highly competitive offerings drivers in Bensenville, Ill., currently receive, and includes safety enhancements aligned with the very high priority the company places on associate safety. The agreement recognizes the hard-working US Foods Bensenville drivers and enables the company to continue to grow the business as it serves its valued customers in the Chicagoland area.

US Foods has a long-standing track record of bargaining in good faith to reach agreements with the union and expects the contract to be ratified on Feb. 3, 2024.

About US Foods

With a promise to help its customers Make It, US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and more than 85 cash and carry stores, US Foods and its 29,000 associates provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.