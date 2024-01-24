Rescue 7 Joins Pickleball Canada to Help Save Lives and Further Health and Safety

MARKHAM, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rescue 7 Inc., a leading national health and safety training company which specializes in first aid, CPR and AED training and distributing automated external defibrillators (AEDs), announced today that it has signed a multiyear partnership with Pickleball Canada. As part of the agreement, Rescue 7 is committed to helping pickleball players across the country enhance safety and provide related training.

The partnership is set to kick off this week on January 26 at Rescue 7’s 8th annual Winter Carnival at the Heights of Horseshoe Ski & Country Club located in Barrie, Ontario. All proceeds for this annual event go towards the Dave Mounsey Memorial Fund and the Rescue 7 Forward Hearts Program – both programs donate defibrillators to charities and non-profit organizations across Canada.

"The game of pickleball has taken Canada by a storm, and it is incredible to see the sport gaining popularity in cities and towns across the country. Sport and safety go hand in hand, and Rescue 7 is committed to keeping Canadians safe as they hit the court," said John Collie, CEO at Rescue 7. "We are thrilled to partner with Pickleball Canada and we are excited to see what we can accomplish together."

According to Rescue 7’s research, cardiac arrest occurs roughly once every seven minutes heightening the importance around preparation, education, and training for a sport surging on and off the court.

Even among youth, Pickleball Canada’s latest data reflects an approximately 50% increase in participation among high school graduates in pickleball, and nearly a 70% increase among those with less than a high school education. Given these statistics, safety, CPR training, and knowledge around AEDs is paramount for all age groups. To date, Rescue 7 and their partner Coromed in the US have deployed 200,000+ units across North America and are featured in multiple key retailers and facilities across the country.

“Pickleball Canada is very pleased to welcome Rescue 7 as our latest partner in the health and safety training category,” said Val Vollmin, President of Pickleball Canada. “As a leading health and safety training organization, this company should be a great addition for our affiliated clubs to be equipped with the necessary tools and resources to save lives! Pickleball Canada is looking to bringing RESCUE 7’s health & safety tips to the pickleball community in Canada.”

In the coming days, Rescue 7 will begin rolling out a preferred pricing program for the AEDs for Pickleball Canada member clubs along with CPR, AED, and first aid training to collectively start today, in saving a life tomorrow.

About Rescue 7

Rescue 7 CEO John Collie, a long-time firefighter in the Toronto area, knew through responding to emergencies that many tragedies can be prevented, and out of this grew the Rescue 7 mission. For more than 25 years, Rescue 7 has delivered end-to-end CPR, AED, first aid training and health and safety programs to more than 8,000 corporations across Canada. To learn more, visit www.rescue7.net, or call 1-888-294-4208.

About Pickleball Canada

Pickleball Canada is the national governing body for the sport of pickleball in Canada. The Canadian Pickleball Association was established in 2009 and then incorporated as Pickleball Canada in 2011. The organization works to promote and develop the sport at all levels, from grassroots to high-performance. Their mission is to promote the growth and development of pickleball across the country by providing leadership, resources, and opportunities for players of all ages and skill levels. Pickleball Canada is responsible for the coordination and delivery of pickleball events across the country, including the National and Regional Championships, which brings together top players from across Canada to compete for the title of national champion. With a growing number of players and clubs across the country, pickleball is Canada’s fastest growing sport and Pickleball Canada is at the forefront of this exciting movement. For more information, please contact info@pickleballcanada.org or visit pickleballcanada.org