EPV Expands Utilisation of Hansen’s Trading Solution

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN), a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries, is pleased to announce an expansion of its partnership with Finnish energy company, EPV Energy. As part of the agreement, EPV will leverage the modular capabilities of Hansen Trade by expanding its utilisation of the trading solution to encompass aFRR and FCR market trading. This expansion builds upon EPV’s current deployment of Hansen Trade Intraday Trading, Day-Ahead Trading and Regulating Power Market (mFRR) operations.

The aFRR and FCR solutions within Hansen Trade will allow EPV to operate and automate its assets such as batteries, electric boilers and other power plants, in ancillary markets. With Hansen Trade, EPV will be able to operate in all physical trading marketplaces, including Nord Pool’s Intraday and Day-Ahead markets, as well as the mFRR, aFRR, FCR and FFR markets.

Mika Luoto, Head of Operations at EPV, commented: “Over the years, Hansen’s unwavering commitment to product development has consistently surpassed our expectations. This very trust in Hansen’s exceptional quality led us to extend our partnership to cover all our target marketplaces. With our continued investment in cutting-edge assets like electric boilers in district-heating systems and batteries, we understand the significance of leveraging flexibility to its fullest potential. Hansen Trade has undoubtedly been instrumental in helping us unlock adaptability across diverse markets.”

David Castree, Chief Customer Officer at Hansen, commented: “We are pleased to see this expansion of our relationship with EPV – which already includes meter data management for EPV's district-heating operations – and the positive reception to our energy-trading solution in the region. The expansion of our relationship and the extension of Hansen Trade’s functional application is a testament to our product’s dynamic modular architecture and versatile configuration. With current market forces and a changing regulatory landscape in the Nordic region, Hansen Trade empowers companies such as EPV to run operations with unparalleled agility and confidence.”

Part of the Hansen Suite for Energy & Utilities and run as a cloud-based SaaS solution, Hansen Trade fully meets the flexibility and scalability demands of the evolving energy-trading market.

About Hansen

Hansen (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

About EPV

EPV Energy generates and acquires electricity and heat for its shareholders, Finnish energy companies. EPV Energy has 70 years of experience in responsible energy generation. We focus on emission-free and reliable energy generation with determination and purpose. At EPV Energy, we have greatly improved our range of energy generation, resulting in significant reductions in carbon dioxide emissions. We aim to achieve carbon-neutral electricity generation by 2030.

For more information, visit https://www.epv.fi/en/