Gestalt Tech Integrates with Alloy to help lenders, banks, and fintechs solve for identity risk

FLOWER MOUND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gestalt Tech, leading the way to data nirvana with its out-of-the-box data warehouse for lenders, today announced it has a new key integration partnership with Alloy, the identity risk management company behind over 500 leading banks and fintech companies.

The partnership is set to fill the gap for lenders, banks, and fintechs in two key areas of their business – streamlining fraud, credit, and compliance risk processes and consolidating all their data from all their systems in one place without having to build a data warehouse.

“We’re excited to partner with Alloy. At Gestalt, we are all about helping lenders go faster with end-to-end tools,” said Stephanie Hanson, CEO, Gestalt Tech. In Alloy, we see a true partner who is creating products that save lenders time and money and solve a real need. Lenders can leverage the product, skills and knowledge of Alloy and their expertise in solving for identity risk, just as those same lenders can leverage Gestalt to automate data organization end-to-end. Ultimately, with Alloy and Gestalt by lenders side, they get to insights faster and serve customers better."

With Gestalt, Alloy clients can enjoy all the benefits of having a powerful data warehouse without the time and expense of building one. Gestalt has already done it for them, getting them 80% there with the remaining 20% configurable for their unique needs. “Our SaaS solution gives smaller and medium-sized lenders economies of scale and a competitive advantage from the jump,” Hanson said.

For Gestalt clients, Alloy provides a scalable, flexible platform to manage identity risk at origination and throughout the customer lifecycle. Using more than 190 data partners covering over 195 markets around the world, Alloy helps banks and fintechs make fraud, credit, and compliance decisions with less friction so they can grow with the clearest picture of their customers.

About Gestalt Tech

Gestalt Tech makes it possible for fintechs and community lenders to enjoy all the benefits of a modern data warehouse without waiting or settling. Lenders with a Gestalt data warehouse are more productive, save time and money, and increase trust with key partners. Data pulls that used to take months and 200+ man-hours, take less than one day. The intuitive and standardized architecture makes learning how to use it easy, and the more you use it, the smarter and more customized it gets. Like the word “gestalt”, we unify all your data to create a meaningful whole that’s greater than the sum of its parts. To learn more and schedule a data warehouse walk-thru, visit gestalttech.com.