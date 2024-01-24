Explorance and Cornerstone Partner to Help Organizations Boost Employee Engagement and Improve Business Performance

MONTREAL & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Explorance, a leading innovator in feedback analytics, partners with Cornerstone, a global leader in learning and talent experience solutions. This collaboration leverages Explorance's proficiency in feedback analytics and measuring learning effectiveness, with Cornerstone's cutting-edge people development and learning technology solutions to empower organizational success for companies across North America by fostering a feedback culture and promoting action through decision-grade insights.

“In a market defined by skill gaps and economic uncertainties, 360 degree feedback can play an important role to support organizational development. Our collaboration with Cornerstone marks a pivotal moment in the HR industry as we constantly work to enable organizations to build a robust and agile workforce, ultimately driving performance and excellence,” comments Samer Saab, Founder and CEO of Explorance.

Through this partnership, Explorance brings its distinctive capabilities to measure skill gaps with Explorance Blue for 360-degree feedback Software and assess training effectiveness with Explorance Metrics That Matter to Cornerstone’s LMS, creating an end-to-end solution for organizations committed to cultivating a workplace where employees thrive and contribute to organizational success.

In an environment where organizational performance and employee engagement go hand in hand and are critical to an organization's adaptability in the face of change, companies are seeking comprehensive solutions. Driving demand for 360 Degree Feedback Software, with the global market estimated to grow to $2,136.0 million by 2030. This partnership focuses on collaborative integration to simplify the preparation, administration, and delivery of 360-degree feedback, allowing organizations to overcome challenges and have a significant impact on learning and development, talent management, and human resources - enhancing overall organizational effectiveness.

“We are thrilled to partner with Explorance to offer organizations an end-to-end value proposition,” says Tatiana Grimsley, Regional Vice President, Alliances, Cornerstone. “Combining Explorance Feedback Analytics solutions with our Learning Management System will ensure a seamless integration of employee engagement and training solutions, propelling organizations to new heights by helping them drive growth.”

In the ever-evolving realm of people management, HR professionals need to be adaptable, data-driven, and innovative to improve organizational performance and increase employee engagement. While business processes are in a high transformation phase and continuously generate abundant data, the industry struggles to analyze this data. Explorance offers a comprehensive turnkey solution, characterized by end-to-end support - helping teams gain deeper insights, identify opportunities for improvement, and establish a more responsive and successful work environment.

ABOUT EXPLORANCE

Explorance empowers organizations with next-generation feedback analytics to accelerate the insight-to-action cycle, encouraging the philosophy of "Feedback for the brave” to drive purpose, impact, and growth.

Bringing 20 years of expertise, Explorance, a member of the World Economic Forum and a trusted partner for 35% of Fortune 100 companies and 25% of the world's top higher education institutions, has influenced over 25 million individuals with award-winning solutions like Blue, Metrics That Matter, and MLY.

Visit explorance.com or connect on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

ABOUT CORNERSTONE

Cornerstone powers the future-ready workforce with its leading AI-powered talent experience platform designed to unite technology, data and content and inspire a work environment of growth, agility and success at scale. With Cornerstone, organizations modernize their learning and development experience, deliver the most relevant content from anywhere, accelerate talent and career mobility and establish skills as the universal language of growth and success across their business. Cornerstone serves over 7,000 customers and more than 125 million users and is available in 180 countries and 50 languages.