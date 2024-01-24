A Match Made for Comfort: Barrett Distribution Centers Partners with #1 Pillow Maker COOP Sleep Goods

FRANKLIN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Barrett Distribution Centers, a pioneering name in third-party logistics (3PL) since 1941, is thrilled to announce its new partnership with the rapidly growing, direct-to-consumer (DTC) brand COOP Sleep Goods. Following a rigorous selection process, which saw several industry competitors vying for the opportunity, COOP has chosen Barrett as their 3PL provider to support their current eCommerce fulfillment needs as well as their rapid omnichannel expansion. COOP will also be taking advantage of the robust Managed Transportation solution at Barrett.

Bailey Kelly, Senior Director of Operations & Supply Chain, spearheaded the selection process on behalf of COOP. Bailey added, “We felt like Barrett had everything COOP needed in a level-up 3PL partner: extensive B2B/Retail Compliance experience, NetSuite & retail trading partner integrations along with a very competitive Managed Transportation product. We had a very successful holiday peak season with Barrett in 2023 and have been very pleased with our decision.”

COOP Sleep Goods launched out of the Memphis region this past October, where Barrett maintains a strong campus of premium eCommerce fulfillment centers powered by automated, robotics-driven pick solutions.

Mark Healy, Vice President of Customer Solutions, shared his perspective: “We are thrilled to be the chosen partner of COOP Sleep Goods. The COOP brand is growing rapidly across multiple channels, which was a perfect fit for Barrett's omnichannel fulfillment expertise. Very proud to be supporting their dynamic growth and brand awareness as the #1 rated pillow by Consumer Reports.”

COOP Sleep Goods, renowned for their innovative approach to sleep comfort, offers a range of adjustable, quality sleep products. Their flagship product, “The Original” pillow, along with others like “The Eden” and “The Original Body Pillow,” highlight COOP's commitment to versatile, comfortable sleep solutions that cater to various sleeping styles. Emphasizing individual comfort, COOP designs products like the “Original Maternity Pillow” and the “Eden Cool+” collection, which provide targeted support and cooling features. This focus on adaptability and customer satisfaction, evident in their 100-day return policy, cements COOP's position as a leader in enhancing sleep experiences.

Barrett's partnership with COOP Sleep Goods highlights the logistics company's industry reputation. With its extensive North American network, Barrett excels in blending large-scale capabilities with a personalized approach to service. This unique combination enables them to efficiently handle major demands while maintaining a deep commitment to their partners' success, a balance that's crucial for COOP Sleep Goods and other growing brands.

About Barrett Distribution Centers

Since 1941, Barrett has provided customized third-party logistics (3PL), direct-to-consumer (DTC) eCommerce fulfillment, omnichannel distribution, managed transportation solutions and retail compliance for clients across all industries, with a focus on apparel & footwear, health & beauty, consumer packaged goods (CPG) and education. Barrett continues to be a leading 3rd party logistics provider in North America, known for superior execution, customer engagement and direct access to senior leadership decision makers. As a member of Inc's fastest growing companies list 15 times, Barrett is big enough to do the job and still small enough to deeply care about your business. eCommerce brands interested in a new 3PL partnership may contact Barrett directly here.

About COOP Sleep Goods

Jin and Kevin grew up in Los Angeles working in the family textile business. Both decided to leave their jobs to make a pillow the right way. Going from factory to factory, they found a pillow industry built from scraps of furniture padding and repurposed mattress remnants. Jin and Kevin created a new industry standard using only freshly made Virgin Foam. 100s of samples later, they finally had a clean, high-quality pillow that they were proud to have Mom sleep on. Today, COOP has been recognized as the #1 pillow for four straight years by Consumer Reports.