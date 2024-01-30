Sun Life and Virtual Me Partner to Expand Telehealth Services to include Health Navigation

SAN DIEGO & WELLESLEY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virtual Me announces a new partnership with Sun Life U.S. to expand access to telehealth services through Sun Life Health Navigator. Health Navigator provides health advocacy and care navigation services to help people who have a serious medical condition, or those who need help navigating the complex health care system. This product is for employers of any size with employees who are underinsured with high-deductible plans and those who are uninsured.

“Virtual Me is thrilled to partner with Sun Life, one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits that focuses on managing risk and the overall health and well-being of people,” says Joey Truscelli, CEO, Virtual Me. “Together, we are shaping the ongoing evolution of virtual care beyond the pandemic, signifying a lasting trend that successfully responds to employer and consumer demand for better access to high quality, affordable care that results in improved outcomes.”

Health Navigator’s team of expert Care Advisors and clinicians leverage extensive relationships with leading experts and Centers of Excellence all over the country to help find the best care and treatment options. With the personalized guidance and support of Health Navigator, members have support answering health questions, walking through treatment options, finding a provider, obtaining expert second opinions, and more. All services are focused on getting members increased access to the right care at the right time to improve their overall healthcare experience and outcomes.

“I am excited that Sun Life Health Navigator will now be available through Virtual Me’s suite of telehealth solutions,” said Jennifer Collier, president, Health and Risk Solutions, Sun Life U.S. “By working together, we will be able to fill the gap in access to health care, especially for the uninsured and underinsured, who can greatly benefit from our health advocacy and care navigation services.”

Virtual Me provides stand-alone tailored telehealth solutions for groups, families, and individuals, providing significant cost-savings for care, reduced time off from work and greater productivity. Utilizing board-certified physicians, these services include:

Unlimited urgent care telehealth

Unlimited virtual primary care

Mental health appointments

Discounts on prescriptions

Truscelli adds, “This solution is simply the most cost-effective option for improved access to care, including telehealth and care navigation.”

To learn more about Sun Life’s Health Navigator product available through Virtual Me, or any of the other telehealth solutions, visit https://virtualme.care.

About Sun Life

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping more than 50 million Americans access the healthcare and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life employs nearly 8,300 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom.

About Virtual Me

Virtual Me™ provides a suite of telehealth services delivering quality health care directly to patients in need. Virtual Me members enjoy nationwide access to high-quality, convenient medical care via phone or videoconference, 24/7/365. Episodic Medical Care, Virtual Primary Care, Mental Health, Health Advocacy, Discount Lab Pricing, and Discount Prescriptions. With treatment for some of the most common chronic conditions, with unlimited visits and no consult fees; schedule annual wellness checks; avoid Urgent Care and other high-cost venues for routine healthcare; access care from U.S.-trained and board-certified physicians, with at least ten years’ experience practicing medicine. Visit www.virtualme.care.