Aptum Forms Partnership with AVANT, Aligning Sales and Support Organizations to Deliver End-to-End Cloud Solutions

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aptum, a global cloud solutions provider specializing in technology consulting and managed services, today announced a strategic partnership agreement with AVANT, a platform for IT decision-making and a premier distributor for next-generation technologies.

This collaboration makes Aptum’s comprehensive cloud solutions available to AVANT clients, and enables the companies to align their sales and support organizations in the U.S., Canada, and the UK.

Now with more than a decade of experience, AVANT was born at the onset of hyper-accelerating technology. Its mission is to build a platform that navigates the relentless pace of change for Trusted Advisors and their customers. This enables business transformation and establishes an effective, efficient ecosystem for Trusted Advisors to leverage. With those goals in mind, AVANT works with partners to solve complex technology challenges with market-leading solutions.

The company will offer Aptum’s Advisory & Consulting Services; Private Cloud Managed Services, and Public Cloud Managed Services; plus Application Modernization & DevOps, all to bring best-in-class solutions to their team and customers.

“We’re pleased to announce this partnership with AVANT, a true leader in the industry,” said Michael Stephens, Vice President of Partnerships and Strategic Alliances, Aptum. “AVANT’s network of Trusted Advisors, tools, and vast team of professionals across the globe provides a unique opportunity for Aptum to continue building our channel and technology alliance ecosystem. This is another big step forward in our go-to-market evolution. In particular, the alignment of our teams will enable us to harness the power of a true partnership to deliver an exceptional experience to AVANT’s global Trusted Advisor network.”

“The changing demands in today’s business world — from complex security to increasing data requirements — means more businesses are moving to the cloud, making it a critical consideration for our Trusted Advisors and their customers,” said Sam Zuniga, Vice President of Vendor Engagement at AVANT. “This partnership with Aptum comes at an important time, and we’re excited to join forces and deliver total cloud solutions across the globe.”

The agreement is effective immediately, with Aptum solutions now available to AVANT’s Trusted Advisors and their customers in the U.S., Canada and the UK.

About AVANT

AVANT is a platform for IT decision-making and the nation’s premier distributor for next-generation technologies. AVANT provides unique value to its extensive network of Trusted Advisors with original research, channel sales assistance, training, and tools to guide decision-making around IT services that promote business growth. From complex cloud designs to global wide-area network deployments to the latest in security services, AVANT sets the industry standard in enabling its partners and clients to make intelligent, data-driven decisions about services, technology and cost-effective communications. For more information, visit www.goavant.net, or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Aptum

Aptum is a global cloud solutions provider specializing in technology consulting and managed services. With over 20 years of deep technical knowledge and comprehensive hybrid multi-cloud expertise, Aptum advises organizations on infrastructure modernization, business transformation, application migrations and cloud-native development. Its cloud platform-agnostic approach and certified expertise provide customers with the tools and insight to control and optimize workloads across hyperscale, regional, private, and edge cloud platforms. Aptum serves customers in North America, Latin America, UK, and Europe, and is a portfolio company of DigitalBridge, a global investment firm dedicated to strategic opportunities in digital infrastructure. For more information, visit www.aptum.com.

