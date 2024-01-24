SBLI, Mass Youth Soccer Enter into Partnership to Support Family Wellness and Youth Soccer Development

WOBURN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Massachusetts Youth Soccer Association and SBLI (The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts), both deeply rooted in Massachusetts, have announced a new partnership beginning in 2024. Coinciding with Mass Youth Soccer’s 50th anniversary, this collaboration designates SBLI as Mass Youth Soccer’s official life insurance sponsor and grants naming rights for Progin Park in Lancaster, Massachusetts. The industry-leading, 16-field soccer complex will now bear the name “SBLI Fields at Progin Park,” marking the beginning of a multi-year partnership that will support youth soccer in Massachusetts.

Anchored by a mutual commitment to Massachusetts communities, this partnership underscores a shared vision of nurturing active, healthy lives from a young age. “ We are thrilled to welcome SBLI as one of our key sponsors and partners,” said David Amidon, president of Mass Youth Soccer. “ This collaboration not only strengthens the bond between local businesses and our community but also reaffirms our shared commitment to the growth and development of youth soccer in Massachusetts.”

“ SBLI has a long-standing reputation for excellence and commitment to its community, values that align seamlessly with Mass Youth Soccer's mission,” added Rob Holliday, executive director of Mass Youth Soccer. “ This partnership is an exciting step forward for both organizations, as we work together to create a vibrant and supportive environment for young soccer players to learn and grow.”

“ Partnering with Mass Youth Soccer is a natural fit for SBLI,” said Paul Pennelli, SBLI’s vice president of marketing. “ We are two organizations deeply ingrained in Massachusetts who share a commitment to health and wellness locally. Supporting Mass Youth Soccer represents a significant opportunity for us to support our policyholders, strengthen our communities, and positively impact the youth of our home state.”

Additionally, SBLI's financial support will be focused on providing educational and program grants for players, coaches, and referees across the Commonwealth and extending GOALS and GOALS for Success community programming for urban and underserved areas as well as TOPSoccer, a community-based training and team placement program for young athletes with disabilities. SBLI will collaborate with Mass Youth Soccer to provide employee volunteer opportunities for member programs and events aimed at creating safe, fun, affordable, and inclusive playing environments.

About SBLI:

For more than 115 years, SBLI (The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts) has specialized in providing simple and affordable life insurance solutions. Whether it be term life, whole life or a plan that combines the two, we offer dependable protection at a fair price. For more information, visit www.sbli.com.

About MASS YOUTH SOCCER:

Mass Youth Soccer is the state governing body for youth soccer in Massachusetts. With a mission to make soccer fun, safe, inclusive, and accessible to all, Mass Youth Soccer provides resources, coaching education, and support for the development and well-being of youth soccer programs and players across the state. For more information, visit www.mayouthsoccer.org.

SBLI is a registered trademark of The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts, Woburn, MA. NAIC #70435. Licensed in 49 states and DC (excludes NY). Products and features may not be available in all states. SBLI is in no way affiliated with SBLI USA Life Insurance Company, Inc. © 2024 All rights reserved.

24-4008