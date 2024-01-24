Tempus is Now an In-Network Provider for Humana, Expanding Access to its Next-Generation Sequencing Tests

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus, a leader in artificial intelligence and precision medicine, today announced that the company has signed agreements for in-network provider status with Humana Inc. Under the agreement, Humana’s over 13 million members will have improved access to Tempus’ portfolio of molecular profiling tests in accordance with their medical policies, expanding precision oncology care throughout the country.

The company offers a comprehensive molecular profiling portfolio which provides physicians and their patients the solutions necessary to optimize treatment decisions throughout the clinical care journey. In-network coverage of Tempus’ assays will support broader access to precision cancer care and may lead to lower out-of-pocket costs for patients who receive any such testing in accordance with their individual plan.

“This is a big step in broadening access to the precision medicine solutions that should be available to all patients facing cancer,” said Ezra Cohen, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Oncology at Tempus. “We are excited to be an in-network provider for Humana’s members.”

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.