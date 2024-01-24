BetterCommerce Fuels DaMENSCH Expansion Strategy with Composable Commerce

Discover DaMENSCH's Journey: Transforming E-Commerce with a Shift to BetterCommerce Headless and Composable Architecture. Gain insights from key team members, as they navigate challenges and embrace modern technology for a seamless, future-ready platform.

Discover DaMENSCH's Journey: Transforming E-Commerce with a Shift to BetterCommerce Headless and Composable Architecture. Gain insights from key team members, as they navigate challenges and embrace modern technology for a seamless, future-ready platform.

NEW DELHI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BetterCommerce, a leading end-to-end e-commerce technology provider, is proud to announce its partnership with DaMENSCH, a brand renowned for its commitment to comfort and style. This strategic collaboration will redefine DaMENSCH's digital footprint and enhance the overall shopping experience for their customers.

This partnership holds significance as DaMENSCH marks the inaugural customer for BetterCommerce in India following its recent entry into the Indian market.

"We wanted to reach zero in-house engineering and BetterCommerce made it possible by reducing our engineering tech costs by 30%. It also drastically improved productivity among various departments." – Niraj Patel, SVP Product, DaMENSCH

DaMENSCH thoroughly evaluated ecommerce platforms from three aspects – A robust solution to handle scale, customizable with out-of-the-box features and close support from the tech partner.

“The kind of functionalities which weren’t even there in enterprise level global commerce platforms, BetterCommerce was having it for years”. – Anurag Saboo, Co-Founder, DaMENSCH

Leveraging BetterCommerce's cutting-edge capabilities, this partnership aims to establish a robust and flexible e-commerce platform, delivering the multifold growth the brand is looking out for the next decade.

“We’re excited to be partnered with DaMENSCH and confident about India D2C space and it’s potential to grow exponentially. BetterCommerce aims to provide modern commerce stack to ambitious retailers who are looking to scale their brand revenue and provide an alternative to companies who have outgrown their monolithic stack such as Shopify, WooCommerce, and Magento” – Vikram, CEO, BetterCommerce

By choosing BetterCommerce, DaMENSCH is embracing a tech-forward approach for efficiency and growth, and redefining the way commerce is carried out in India D2C space.

“For any D2C company tech should be an enabler and a support function. We believe that BetterCommerce is the right partner which will grow alongside our business without ever making tech as our most important area of focus.” - Gaurav Pushkar, Co-founder

About DaMENSCH: DaMENSCH is a premium men's fashion brand dedicated to offering high-quality men's clothing and lifestyle products. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction, DaMENSCH has become a trusted name in India.

About BetterCommerce: BetterCommerce is redefining mid-market eCommerce through its advance API’s. Its headless and composable architecture provides a suite of packaged business capabilities offering end-to-end ecommerce solutions. The commerce stack includes PIM, eCommerce, CMS, OMS, Analytics and Engage modules that work seamlessly with any tech stack.