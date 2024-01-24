Seaside LNG Announces Two Milestone First Deliveries

The Clean Everglades, the newest member of the Seaside LNG fleet, is an articulated tug barge that holds 5,500 cubic meters of LNG. It made its first delivery last week at TOTE Maritime’s terminal near Jacksonville, Florida as part of a long-term contract. (Photo: Business Wire)

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seaside LNG announces its first delivery to the Carnival Jubilee, an LNG propelled cruise ship stationed in Galveston, Texas. After entering into a term bunkering agreement with Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the delivery took place on December 30, 2023, after months of careful coordination with all parties involved, including the Port of Galveston. This operation marked the first in port ship-to-ship LNG bunkering delivery not only in Galveston but also along the entire U.S. Gulf Coast.

Seaside’s barge, the Clean Jacksonville, was moved from Jacksonville, Florida to operate out of Galveston and serve the Texas Gulf Coast. The Clean Jacksonville has safely completed more than 350 bunkering operations to date.

In related news, the Clean Everglades, the newest member of the Seaside LNG fleet, made its first delivery last week. The delivery was made to Isla Bella at the TOTE Maritime’s terminal near Jacksonville, Florida. The operation was a regularly scheduled delivery per TOTE’s long-term service contract with Seaside’s maritime transportation company, Polaris New Energy. Seaside took delivery of the Clean Everglades, an articulated tug barge that holds 5,500 cubic meters of LNG, in October 2023. In addition, TOTE Services acts as Seaside’s operating partner for both the Clean Jacksonville and Clean Everglades.

“The Seaside LNG team is excited to start 2024 off strong with these two deliveries. We appreciate the trust our customers put in us to arrange these important fueling operations. We also recognize TOTE Services for their contributions as a reliable operating partner,” noted Tim Casey, CEO of Seaside LNG. “As the demand for LNG as a cleaner maritime fuel continues to grow, our team and barge fleet are ready to deliver.”

About Seaside LNG

Seaside LNG provides LNG production and maritime transportation logistics to meet the growing demand for LNG, a cleaner alternative fuel, to customers in the maritime, aerospace and transportation industries. Seaside owns 50% of JAX LNG, a small-scale (360,000 gallons/day) LNG production facility operating two trains in Jacksonville, Florida, and a 100% ownership stake in an LNG bunkering barge operation through Polaris New Energy (PNE). PNE, the bunkering arm of Seaside LNG, maintains the largest fleet of Jones Act-compliant bunkering vessels in the U.S., including Clean Canaveral, Clean Jacksonville and tug Polaris, and Clean Everglades and tug Tortuga. PNE’s bunkering operation is compatible with several vessel types, including cruise ships, containerships, tankers, and car carriers. Seaside continues to pioneer the buildout of LNG bunkering in the U.S. and looks to continue to grow its market leading geographic reach and Jones Act LNG barge fleet to additional ports soon. In October 2023, Seaside welcomed its newest barge, the Clean Everglades. For more information, visit www.seasidelng.com.

About TOTE Services

TOTE Services, LLC (“TOTE Services”) is a U.S.-based company providing ship management services, vessel construction management and technical solutions to meet the needs of commercial, privately-owned, and U.S. Government vessels. Since 2015, TOTE Services has overseen construction and management of the world’s first LNG-powered container ships, activated U.S. training ships to support disaster relief, and managed many MARAD vessels. TOTE Services, along with TOTE Maritime Alaska, LLC and TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico, LLC, are part of TOTE Group, LLC (“TOTE Group”). TOTE Group is a member of the Saltchuk family of companies. For more information about TOTE Services, please visit www.totegroup.com/services.